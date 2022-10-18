Wendy Williams 'Excited About The Road Ahead' After Returning Home From Wellness Facility, Rep Says
Looking forward to the future!
Weeks after Wendy Williams entered a wellness facility due to general health concerns, the talk show maven is back home and feeling optimistic, her representative exclusively tells OK!.
“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” says Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, adding that the TV star “is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”
Beyond offering an update on Williams' well-being, Zanotti also relayed a heartfelt message from the star herself.
“She wants to say 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,'” she shared, adding that Williams says she's “‘back and better than ever.’”
Roughly one month prior to this joyful update, Zanotti revealed that the star — who was diagnosed with Graves' disease and has battled an alcohol addiction in the past — had entered rehab in an effort to “manage her overall health issues.”
“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" she explained, noting that "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world.”
“We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time,” she continued.
And it seems these positive thoughts paid off — later that month, one of Williams’ close friends revealed the television staple was already feeling “stronger” just a few weeks into her stay.
"I can tell you that she's getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger," the unnamed pal shared, explaining that the podcaster was “more understandable and intelligible than she was."
While Williams was “still at the facility” at the time of these comments, her pal maintained that the media mogul was still "doing very well."