Wendy Williams 'Excited About The Road Ahead' After Returning Home From Wellness Facility, Rep Says

Roughly one month prior to this joyful update, Zanotti revealed that the star — who was diagnosed with Graves' disease and has battled an alcohol addiction in the past — had entered rehab in an effort to “manage her overall health issues.”

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" she explained, noting that "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world.”

“We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time,” she continued.