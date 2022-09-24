Wendy Williams' Friend Reveals Ailing Former Talk Show Host Is 'Stronger' After Checking Into Rehab
On the mend! Wendy Williams is already much healthier after checking into rehab earlier this month.
A friend of the embattled former talk show host revealed Williams is showing clear signs of recovery compared to her concerning state of health weeks before checking into the facility.
"I can tell you that she's getting much better. She's gotten much better and she's stronger," the source spilled. "She's more understandable and intelligible than she was."
COMPLETE BETRAYAL: WENDY WILLIAMS 'HEARTBROKEN' AS OPRAH WINFREY OFFERS GUIDANCE TO REPLACEMENT SHERRI SHEPHERD
"She is still at the facility," the source added. "She has not left, but she is doing very well."
As OK! previously reported, Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, also opened up on the 58-year-old's health in a lengthy Instagram Live. "She is getting the help that she needs," he shared. "And hopefully, you know, she'll come out of this swinging ... I know she's got it in her."
This is the mother-of-one's second publicly announced stint in a rehabilitation facility since 2019. Aside from her substance abuse habits, Williams has also battled Graves' disease, COVID-19, mental health issues and lymphedema in the past year.
The ailing television personality was forced to take time off, culminating in The Wendy Williams Show being cancelled by the network and replaced with a new chat-fest hosted by Sherri Shepherd.
This comes less than two weeks after the former radio DJ's publicist, Shawn Zanotti, assured the public that Williams checked into rehab following months of rollercoaster health problems.
BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS
"Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast," Zanotti said in a statement at the time. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."