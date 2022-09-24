Wendy Williams' Friend Reveals Ailing Former Talk Show Host Is 'Stronger' After Checking Into Rehab

As OK! previously reported, Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, also opened up on the 58-year-old's health in a lengthy Instagram Live. "She is getting the help that she needs," he shared. "And hopefully, you know, she'll come out of this swinging ... I know she's got it in her."

This is the mother-of-one's second publicly announced stint in a rehabilitation facility since 2019. Aside from her substance abuse habits, Williams has also battled Graves' disease, COVID-19, mental health issues and lymphedema in the past year.

The ailing television personality was forced to take time off, culminating in The Wendy Williams Show being cancelled by the network and replaced with a new chat-fest hosted by Sherri Shepherd.