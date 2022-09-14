Wendy Williams Has Entered A Wellness Facility For 'Overall Health Issues'

Things have been going downhill for the mogul since the cancelation of her once iconic series, The Wendy Williams Show. The media personality was unable to film the final season of the talk show due to ongoing issues with Graves' disease, and before the plug was pulled on the series, the daytime segment experienced a variety of guest hosts, including Sherri Shepherd.

BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS

The comedian's success in substituting for the New Jersey native quickly led to her being offered her own talk show, SHERRI, which was quickly scheduled to replace Williams' time slot and studio space, with SHERRI premiering Monday, September 12.