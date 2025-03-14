Wendy Williams Declares She Wants to 'Terminate' Her Guardianship and 'Move on' With Her Life in First Television Appearance in 4 Years
Wendy Williams appeared on The View on March 14 via telephone interview, making her first television appearance in four years.
Williams appeared with her healthcare advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso, via telephone to talk with the entire panel after a wild week, which included a hospital visit and her dining out with her niece, which resulted in the latter being reported for kidnapping by the assisted living facility where Williams resides. Monterroso explained how the guardianship came about in the first place, sharing it “was triggered by Wells Fargo. There was unusual activity going on in Wendy’s bank account. Wells Fargo froze the account and initiated a guardianship.” Williams said she “didn’t mind it at that time” as it was “about her money” and “keeping her money safe.” Shortly after, Williams realized it wasn't in her best interest.
“At this time in my life, I want to terminate guardianship and move on with my life if that’s possible at all,” the former talk show host boldly declared.
Monterroso elaborated, claiming Williams “didn’t realize this person was going to take her entire life. She just thought someone was going to come protect her.” “Everyone played really nice to me,” Williams said of the start of the guardianship, but that changed when they moved her to a memory unit in Connecticut for an entire year. “They took my phone so I can’t call them,” she sadly detailed. “They have to call me. As far as family, that is all I was calling. There were no friends I could call. The guardian took my phone. I was in this memory unit in Connecticut (for a year) and then I moved to New York… that’s my life.”
As for what the future holds, Williams said she wants to stay “in New York” and does not “want a guardian.”
She then called out Sabrina Morrissey by name, saying she does “not want” her in her life. “I want to get out of guardian,” she elaborated. “It’s been over three years. It’s time for my money and my life to get back to status quo.”
While Williams has had issues, including battling alcohol addiction, she confirmed she is sober. “I’ve had my devices and I have to tell you something, I am easily going on with my life alcohol-free — for the rest of my life,” she proudly stated. “But I must admit to you that when I got from Connecticut to New York it was my birthday — July 18. And, yes, I celebrated. But no more. No more alcohol. Thank you.”
As the interview came to a close, The View cast shared how good it was to hear from her. “I’m finally out,” Williams heartbreakingly confessed. “I’m finally able to speak. I wish I was allowed to put on nice clothing and come see you in person but I cannot.”