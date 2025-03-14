Wendy Williams Declares She Wants to 'Terminate' Her Guardianship and 'Move on' With Her Life in First Television Appearance in 4 Years

Wendy Williams revealed she wants to 'terminate' her guardianship and 'move on' with her life in her first television appearance in four years.

Williams appeared with her healthcare advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso , via telephone to talk with the entire panel after a wild week, which included a hospital visit and her dining out with her niece, which resulted in the latter being reported for kidnapping by the assisted living facility where Williams resides. Monterroso explained how the guardianship came about in the first place, sharing it “was triggered by Wells Fargo. There was unusual activity going on in Wendy’s bank account. Wells Fargo froze the account and initiated a guardianship.” Williams said she “didn’t mind it at that time” as it was “about her money” and “keeping her money safe.” Shortly after, Williams realized it wasn't in her best interest.

“At this time in my life, I want to terminate guardianship and move on with my life if that’s possible at all,” the former talk show host boldly declared.

Monterroso elaborated, claiming Williams “didn’t realize this person was going to take her entire life. She just thought someone was going to come protect her.” “Everyone played really nice to me,” Williams said of the start of the guardianship, but that changed when they moved her to a memory unit in Connecticut for an entire year. “They took my phone so I can’t call them,” she sadly detailed. “They have to call me. As far as family, that is all I was calling. There were no friends I could call. The guardian took my phone. I was in this memory unit in Connecticut (for a year) and then I moved to New York… that’s my life.”