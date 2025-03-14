'How Dare They': Wendy Williams Claps Back at Guardian Claiming She Suffers From Incapacitation Despite Passing Psych Test
Wendy Williams got candid about her controversial conservatorship while chatting with the women of The View.
In a pre-taped interview, the former talk show host, 60, discussed her trip to the hospital on Monday, March 10, where she allegedly passed an independent psych test.
“I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor, so that’s why I went to the hospital,” she explained of the outing, noting she went to get bloodwork done for her thyroid condition but ended up getting her mental health assessed as well.
“It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it,” explained Williams, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2023. “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!”
The TV personality has been under the guardianship of Sabrina Morrisey since 2022 just before The Wendy Williams Show’s final episode.
The star also discussed her Wednesday, March 12, dinner date with her niece Alex Finnie, which allegedly got her into trouble at the assistant living facility she resides in.
“It was great at first… They got me at the hospital, and then — with permission from the guardian, of course — we left the hospital by ambulance, and we stayed [at the living facility] for about an hour, because we knew were going out to eat, just to celebrate life,” Williams shared.
“We went to Tucci, great dinner! There were paparazzi, so we stopped. That’s what I do. I stopped, posed, and these two people that work here… they’re downstairs waiting for me,” she continued. “I’m not permitted to do anything, but stay on this floor, memory unit.”
- Wendy Williams Fires Her Court-Appointed Lawyer Amid Guardianship Battle
- Wendy Williams Surrounded By 'Enablers,' Frustrated Show Staffer Spills As Health Issues Delay New Season: 'People Are Afraid To Speak Up'
- Wendy Williams Expected To Be Hospitalized 'For Weeks', Potentially Pushing Back Talk Show Premiere Date Again As Staffers Start To Revolt
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The former radio host called the establishment a “luxury prison,” saying the “memory unit” she’s in has much older patients.
“I’m 60!… Why am I here!?” she fumed.
The View panelist Sunny Hostin thanked Williams for helping her start her career in media when she was her “legal eagle” back in the day before asking about her future in broadcasting.
“I’ve been doing important things all of my life and these two people don’t look like me. They don’t talk like me. They don’t act like me. They will never be me. I need them to get off my neck!” she said of her guardian and other people restricting her ability to work.
As OK! previously reported, it was also revealed on Monday, March 10, that an investigation into her guardianship is officially underway by two New York City agencies.
TMZ reported that Williams had an interview with Adult Protective Services after they made phone calls inquiring about her current living conditions. Police also conducted a welfare check the same day after Williams allegedly asked the agencies to look into her guardianship.
Page Six reported on Williams' call into The View.