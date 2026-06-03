West Wilson 'Snarled in Frustration' as 'Distressed' Amanda Battle Rushed Off 'Summer House' Reunion Set, Body Language Expert Claims: Watch

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The explosive second part of the Summer House Season 10 reunion aired on Tuesday, June 2, and a body language expert said actions spoke louder than words. Expert Inbaal Honigman exclusively tells OK! on behalf of Casino.org that controversial couple West Wilson and Amanda Batula appeared "distressed" and "frustrated." The pair announced their relationship in March, just two months after Batula officially split from her husband, Kyle Cooke. Wilson was previously involved with Batula's ex-BFF, Ciara Miller. At the beginning of the episode, Batula excused herself from the set in an emotional fury over harsh comments from Miller and castmate Mia Calabrese. "I felt embarrassed to have to say I have feelings and have kissed West and he's seeing someone else," Batula tearfully confessed, referring to Wilson's rumored girlfriend.

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Source: BRAVO Amanda Batula and West Wilson appeared 'distressed' amidst the reunion's second part.

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"Yeah, that's embarrassing," Calabrese responded, prompting Batula to ask to leave the set. "When Amanda breaks down and asks to take a moment, she's genuinely distressed," Honigman said. "Sweaty and out of breath, she is feeling the heat. We see her holding the back of her hand to her face, which is a strong protective gesture." "As Amanda flounces off stage, West looks on, his eyes go after her but his body stays put, and he snarls in frustration," she added. "His teeth clench and his upper lip curls up in a snarl, and West's eyes close at the same time, in an expression which is a mixture of disgust and disappointment. He cannot believe that she's gone and now he's got to answer all the harsh questions." After Batula left the stage in tears, her fellow castmates encouraged Wilson to "go after his girl." "You should go after you f---ing girl," Lindsay Hubbard said. "Get up and go after her. Be a f---ing man."

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'Instantly Uncomfortable'

Source: BRAVO A body language expert said Kyle Cooke appeared defensive and nervous during the reunion.

Following a break and a brief emotional breakdown, Batula was coaxed back to the set. Honigman said the moment she re-entered, the camaraderie among her castmates came to a screeching halt. "When Amanda walks in, it is as if a bad smell entered the room, and everyone is instantly uncomfortable," she said. "Jovial body language gives way to shifty moves and expressions. Suddenly, the cast are defensive instead of inclusive." Part-time cast member Dara Levitan graced the stage during the reunion's second installment to divulge her thoughts on West's f-boy behavior as one of his former flings. "You like people to think of you as a good guy," Levitan said. "But you treat the women that give themselves to you like they're expendable."

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Source: BRAVO Amanda Batula defended her decision to break up with Kyle Cooke despite the cast pointing out similar qualities in West Wilson.

"Dara may deliver the most eloquent, cutting and accurate paragraph of the entire reunion, but she takes no pleasure in delivering this scathing analysis of West," Honigman assessed. "While she describes West's self-aggrandising ways, and his disdain for his roster of partners, Dara shakes her head from side to side in disbelief. Her hands can be seen, tightening and wringing in her lap, as she tries to contain her nervousness." Toward the conclusion of the jaw-dropping installment, host Andy Cohen pressed Batula about her estranged husband Cooke's rumored cheating and love of partying, which seemingly led to the demise of their relationship. "It wasn't that he was out every night," Batula said. "It was that he would come home blacked out and there would be rumors about him [cheating] all the time." "When Andy points out that Amanda left Kyle because of his love of partying, but she tolerates the same quality in West, we see Kyle looking down and pinching his fingers," Honigman said. "He's nervous at having that conversation, and then he tenses his palms in frustration as he exclaims that the hypocrisy is absurd. He rolls his eyes contemptuously."

'Immature, Fraudulent, Phony'

Source: BRAVO Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke argued over his alleged cheating.