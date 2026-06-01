'Summer House' Scandal: Carl Radke Admits Cast 'Still Confused' by West Wilson and Amanda Batula's Relationship Timeline

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Summer House's Carl Radke said the cast still has questions ahead of the second installment of the epic reunion. Radke, 41, told TMZ that he is "still confused" about Amanda Batula and West Wilson's relationship timeline, even after the cast taped the highly anticipated reunion. “It was confusing in the moment," he said. "We're all...processing it in real time, I still think a lot of us are confused as to what's going on, and that's what made it hard to move forward because we just don’t really understand."

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Source: BRAVO

Wilson and Batula announced their relationship in March, after weeks of swirling rumors that the pair had formed a connection. "What's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," read their joint statement posted to Instagram. "Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care." The pairing rocked the cast, especially because Wilson is the ex of Batula's former BFF and costar Ciara Miller. In the finale episode, which aired May 19, Miller and Wilson appeared to rekindle their relationship with a jaw-dropping kiss.

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'It's Going to Get Way More Intense'

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Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram/MEGA In the season finale, Ciara Miller and West Wilson appeared to rekindle their relationship with a kiss.

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Radke teased that the three-part reunion is "going to get way more intense" as fans search for clarity on Batula and Wilson's relationship. "There's a lot more that happens with the obvious, and then there's other stuff that has bubbled up later on that people didn't realize," he said. "Also, in a good way, Kyle and I come together; we had a big fight at the end of the summer. It's going to get way more intense." Kyle Cooke and Batula announced their separation in January after four years of marriage, just ahead of Summer House's 10th season. All season long, fans watched their relationship unravel before rumors of Batula and Wilson's fling came to the surface in February. In one moment, Radke sparred with Cooke after he shouted, "F--- you," to his then-wife.

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A Contentious Timeline

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram/MEGA Kyle Cooke announced his separation from Amanda Batula in January, two months before she and West Wilson announced their fling.

As Batula and Wilson entered the reunion, hoping to clarify their relationship timelines, fans and castmates had their own theories. Miller claimed she had suspicions of the pair dating back to January when she invited Batula for a drink, only to find her location pinned at Wilson's apartment. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed several intimate moments between Batula and West over the summer. In one instance, Wilson sat on Batula's lap as she lounged in a pool chair. In another, he held her as she sobbed following a fight with her estranged husband.

Source: MEGA At the reunion, Miller shared her theories on the new couple's relationship timeline.