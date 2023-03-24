What Is Amanda Bynes' Net Worth?
Amanda Bynes is in award-winning actress who got her start in showbiz when she was only 7-years-old.
Despite being out of the limelight for many years after stepping away from acting in 2010 to focus on her private mental health battles, the former Nickelodeon star is still estimated to be worth a whopping $6 million with funds raked in from her work in music, acting and fashion.
Scroll through the gallery below to see how the former child star made her millions.
Bynes shot to fame in the '90s, starring in Nickelodeon's hit show All That from 1996 to 2002, as well as her own sketch comedy series, The Amanda Show, which ran for three season from 1999 to 2002.
Aside from her work with the popular children's television network, she was also a hit in film, and for several years, it appeared she was in almost every popular young adult flick. She acted alongside costar Frankie Muniz in Big Fat Liar in 2002, the next year she was in What a Girl Wants, followed by She's the Man in 2006, before showing off her singing chops in Hairspray in 2007.
During her bustling entertainment career, Bynes also made her name in fashion design, launching her own clothing line, Dear, in 2007.
Years later, despite having abandoned acting, her love for design remained alive and well. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.
In a 2020 Instagram update, Bynes confessed she was "really looking forward to starting my clothing line," noting that she was "hoping that in the near future it will be out online."
As OK! previously reported, the Robots voice actress suffered her fair share of ups and downs between 2010 and 2020.
Following a series of concerning episodes, she was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 and spent the next seven years in and out of mental health facilities and substance abuse treatment programs.
Although she was released from her conservatorship in early 2022, the 36-year-old was recently placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was found walking through the streets of downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on.
However, a source spilled the former child star's parents are presently focused on her receiving the medical help she needs, and they are not yet considering taking the drastic step of placing her back under conservatorship.
