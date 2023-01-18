Amanda Bynes Set To Reunite With 'All That' Costars For Panel At '90s Con After Years Of Controversy

"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," Bynes gushed over the upcoming appearance to celebrate the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show while talking to a news outlet.

AMANDA BYNES' FRIENDS FEAR PAUL MICHAEL ROMANCE MAY END IN VIOLENCE: DETAILS

The Hairspray actress got her start on the series in 1996 and continued to make audiences laugh until 2000. Bynes also helmed her own spin-off, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002.