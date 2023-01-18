Amanda Bynes Set To Reunite With 'All That' Costars For Panel At '90s Con After Years Of Controversy
Amanda Bynes will be returning to the spotlight!
The former child star will join her All That cast members Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg for a panel discussion at 90's Con, presented by That's4Entertainment, at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.
"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," Bynes gushed over the upcoming appearance to celebrate the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show while talking to a news outlet.
The Hairspray actress got her start on the series in 1996 and continued to make audiences laugh until 2000. Bynes also helmed her own spin-off, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002.
"What better way to return than with the All That gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year," Mitchell excitedly noted of the get together in a statement.
The exciting reunion comes on the heels of a difficult period for Bynes after navigating a tumultuous relationship with supposed ex-fiancé Paul Michael and being freed from her nine-year conservatorship.
Although the She's The Man star reportedly called off her engagement to her partner of almost four years in July 2022, friends and loved ones fear Bynes is back with Michael — and it may not end well.
In a frightening social media update from April 2022, only months after she was freed from her legal binding, Bynes made shocking allegations about her soon-to-be husband after authorities were called to their home.
"Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at MILF porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed," Bynes recalled on Instagram. “His behavior’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”
The California native explained she "found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine. He’s been using for the past six months," before declaring: “He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”
At the time, Michael put out a statement refuting Bynes' accusations, which she eventually took back.
"I am now sober from a relapse that may have happened long in the past but I am not using now," he made clear on social media. "I drug-tested and it was negative. The drug test was clean. The relapse was not [of] any significance or a controlled or illegal substance. I am clean for many years."
People was the first to report Bynes' appearance with the All That cast.