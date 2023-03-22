Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold To Be Extended After Troubled Actress Was Likely Living On Streets For Days, Source Reveals

It seems Amanda Bynes' 5150 psychiatric hold will be extended for at least a week so the troubled actress can receive the help she needs.

The Amanda Show star was initially admitted to a 72-hour observed stay at a psychiatric facility after she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles with no clothes on. However, upon arrival and evaluation, medical professionals and her family are likely deciding to keep her there for just a little longer, sources close to Bynes revealed.