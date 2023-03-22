Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold To Be Extended After Troubled Actress Was Likely Living On Streets For Days, Source Reveals
It seems Amanda Bynes' 5150 psychiatric hold will be extended for at least a week so the troubled actress can receive the help she needs.
The Amanda Show star was initially admitted to a 72-hour observed stay at a psychiatric facility after she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles with no clothes on. However, upon arrival and evaluation, medical professionals and her family are likely deciding to keep her there for just a little longer, sources close to Bynes revealed.
Though she showed signs of improvement shortly after her admittance into the psychiatric hold, it appears an extended stay would be what's best for Bynes in order to prevent her from completely going off the deep end, the insiders added.
After learning more about the moments leading up to when Bynes dialed 911 on herself in an attempt to get help, it is believed the She's the Man actress was probably living on the streets for multiple days, sources spilled to a news publication on Wednesday, March 22.
Bynes' car was reportedly towed in Long Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, March 15, which is 40 miles away from her home and 25 miles from downtown L.A., where the 36-year-old was spotted on Sunday, March 19 — the day she was hospitalized.
The What a Girl Wants star somehow — by use of public transportation or hitchhiking — made it to Hollywood on Friday, March 17, where she was filmed in a fan's TikTok video looking extremely confused and disoriented. Bynes was still fully clothed at this point.
The Nickelodeon alum asked a stranger to drive her to Beverly Hills at some point during her street-wandering endeavors, but shortly after, she was brought back to Hollywood, sources explained.
Although Bynes' psychiatric episode is cause for serious concern, her family does not plan to place her back under a conservatorship, which she happened to be freed from exactly one year ago on March 22, 2022, as OK! previously reported.
Her loved ones are finding comfort in the fact that Bynes was aware enough to flag down a vehicle and ask for help for herself, however, her ex exposed her for being off of her meds prior to her psychiatric break.
