Inside Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel of Fortune' Duties: It’s 'a Really Cushy Gig'
Two months after Ryan Seacrest exited Live With Kelly and Ryan to focus on his other gigs, including American Idol and his radio show, the TV personality has added another job to his resume: hosting Wheel of Fortune!
Pat Sajak, who hosted the series for over 40 seasons, will be giving up his duties and passing them onto Seacrest, who is thrilled about the new gig.
“Ryan is crazy about game shows,” an insider dished. “He grew up on the classics, so hosting Wheel of Fortune would be a dream come true.”
Seacrest, 48, could be making $28 million, making it a really cushy gig,” added the insider. “Plus, it’s a job he can do for years to come.”
“In Ryan’s view, this is the kind of golden gig that only comes along once in a lifetime," the source shared.
As OK! previously reported, Sajak recently announced he would be walking away from the show for good.
“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," the 76-year-old said in a statement on June 12.
He continued, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”
Earlier this week, the host confirmed he will be taking over for Sajak.
"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," he wrote on social media. "I can say along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna White on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."
"Many people probably don't know this, but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity," he continued. "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."
Star spoke to the insider.