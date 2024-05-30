When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock, 19, 'Doing Well' After Surgeries Following 5-Story Fall From Balcony
Mamie Laverock's parents provided an optimistic update less than a week after they revealed the actress was on life support following a fall from a balcony.
"Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors say she is doing well. It's impossible for us to be happier," they wrote on her GoFundMe page. "Thank you all for your support."
As OK! reported, the 19-year-old suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on May 11 and was receiving "intensive" treatment for two weeks at a hospital in Winnipeg. However, after she was transferred to a facility in Vancouver, she "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories" on Tuesday, May 26.
"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," the parents noted at the time. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."
The GoFundMe page has amassed over $32,000 in donations, succeeding their $30,000 goal.
More than 300 people have donated to the campaign, including some of her Hallmark costars.
"💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too," Erin Krakow, 39, wrote on Instagram.
Johannah Newmarch also encouraged X users to donate, tweeting, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."
"Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can," Newmarch, 52, added in an Instagram post. "They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you."
The Hallmark Channel's social media account sent the teen their best as well.
"We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock," the message read. "As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here."
Laverock has been on nine episodes of the series and has appeared in a few other shows, such as Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events.