When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock, 19, 'Doing Well' After Surgeries Following 5-Story Fall From Balcony

More than 300 people have donated to the campaign, including some of her Hallmark costars.

"💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too," Erin Krakow, 39, wrote on Instagram.

Johannah Newmarch also encouraged X users to donate, tweeting, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."

"Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can," Newmarch, 52, added in an Instagram post. "They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you."