Kelly Ripa Collapses to the Ground During 'Live' After Being 'Bored to Death' by AI Conversation: Watch
Hopefully the floor of Live With Kelly and Mark's studio is clean!
Kelly Ripa hilariously collapsed to the ground during the Monday, June 16, episode of her and husband Mark Consuelos' hit ABC talk show during a conversation with interview guest Lance Ulanoff about artificial intelligence.
Kelly Ripa Falls to the Floor on 'Live'
While explaining the various uses of AI, the TechRadar editor-in-chief struck up a conversation with Google Gemini — a chatbot program that understands and generates different types of information, including text, code, audio, images and video.
During the discussion, Ripa quickly lost interest in the topic as she slid down her chair and fully laid across the floor.
"I'm sitting here with two very intense hosts, and I'm really nervous, what should I do?" Ulanoff asked Gemini, who replied: "It's totally normal to feel nervous in that kind of situation. Just remember to breathe and focus on the conversation, not the people."
Embracing her sarcastic sense of humor, Ripa asked the AI bot, "Can you teach my friend Lance how to meet actual people?"
The audience burst out into laughter as Ulanoff joked to Gemini, "I sometimes feel like the hosts are losing interest in what I say."
It was at this point Ripa began her journey to the ground, where she sprawled out flat on her back as Gemini explained how "sometimes conversations can drift."
Kelly Ripa 'Bored to Death'
Lifting her head from the floor, Ripa quipped: "Are you happy, Gemini? You've killed one of the hosts."
Still showing off all the different ways AI can be used, Ulanoff informed the chatbot, "there's somebody lying at my feet. I think I bored them to death. What do I do?"
"That's definitely alarming," Gemini responded. "First, check if they're okay. If they're unresponsive, call for help immediately."
Ripa finally stood up as Consuelos reached his hand out to help his wife.
Once back on her two feet, the blonde beauty jabbed, "OK, maybe Gemini does have a sense of humor."
When Will Kelly Ripa's Decades-Long Hosting of 'Live' End?
Ripa has been a fan-favorite host of Live for decades — though many fans have wondered when the 54-year-old might retire.
While the daytime TV star herself hasn't mentioned the idea of ditching her beloved morning show role, an insider spilled in April that her co-hosting gig with Consuelos could mark the last chapter of her hosting career.
"Kelly wasn’t going to go through that whole public search for a co-host again. Her audience loves Mark. And he’s never going to surprise her and quit — she hopes!" a source said two months ago. "Live has been a dream job for Kelly, but I think this version with Mark will be her last."
"She dreams of relaxing more, vacationing, producing projects, and maybe looking after a grandkid or two," the confidant concluded of Ripa — who shares Michael, 28, Lola, 23, and Joaquim, 20, with the Riverdale actor.