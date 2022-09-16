What Are Donald Trump’s Kids Up To After He Left The White House?
Donald Trump is known for his time on The Celebrity Apprentice and of course his controversial presidency. One thing that both fans and critics have noticed is that the Trump children were active participants in both his business pursuits and his time in the oval office.
Scroll through the gallery below to see where each of Trump's children are today.
Eric Trump
Eric Trump has spent several years working alongside his dad. The second son of Donald and Ivana Trump is currently the executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization.
IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER CONTENTLY STROLL HAND-IN-HAND AS DONALD TRUMP'S LEGAL WOES MOUNT
Aside from working within the family business, Eric and his wife, Lara, spent a significant amount of time campaigning for his father in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Since leaving the White House, the youngest of Donald's children has followed in his father's footsteps and relocated to Florida.
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. holds a similar role as his brother in the Trump Organization. The eldest of the Trump children is the executive vice president of The Trump Organization working alongside his brother Eric. The businessman continued to manage the family company while his father pivoted his attention to his political ambitions.
Donald didn't work for the Trump administration, but he was a public advocate for his dad and his reputation. During the Trump presidency, the former commander in chief was impeached twice and is currently under several state and federal investigations.
The businessman has been vocal about the increasing headlines and accusations surrounding his dad.
Ivanka Trump
Prior to Ivanka Trump working in the White House, the University of Pennsylvania alum worked as a fashion model and designer. After her dad's 2016 win, she quickly transitioned from her high fashion career into the role of Senior Advisor to the President as well as the Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.
DONALD TRUMP TRIED TO INTIMIDATE JARED KUSHNER BY TELLING HIM TOM BRADY WAS ALSO INTERESTED IN IVANKA
In her life outside of Washington D.C., the mother-of-three has been publicly supporting her husband, Jared Kushner, who recently wrote a memoir about his time working for his father-in-law.
Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump is Donald's only child with his second wife, Marla Maples. During her father's final year in office, the 28-year-old graduated from Georgetown Law School, but it has yet to be confirmed if the former magazine intern took the bar exam in order to become an attorney.
Barron Trump
Barron Trump is the only child the Trump: The Art of Deal author shares with his current wife, Melania Trump. The 16-year-old has managed to keep a low profile despite the constant publicity surrounding his family. The young teen is currently in high school.