Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Contently Stroll Hand-In-Hand As Donald Trump's Legal Woes Mount

Donald Trump may be in crisis mode after his Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the FBI, but daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner seemed free of any worry while going for a walk in Miami.

On Saturday, August 20, the pair — whether intentional or not — wore very similar outfits: the mom-of-three wore a black tank and grey shorts while her beau donned a black tee and coordinating shorts. They both tired to hide their identities via a pair of sunglasses and baseball caps, but of course, they couldn't escape the paparazzi.