Where Is Kelly Ripa? TV Star Reveals Her Whereabouts After Ryan Seacrest Is Joined By New Host
Live With Kelly and Ryan has looked different this week, as Kelly Ripa was nowhere to be found. Instead, Ryan Seacrest was joined by his American Idol costar Luke Bryan.
The blonde beauty, 51, shared a video of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, relaxing at their home in the Hamptons. Additionally, she also posted that her daughter Lola would be dropping a new tune soon. "@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE COMES OUT," the caption read.
The TV personality also revealed that she will be going on a book tour in the next few months. "Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall. A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that. I'll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can't wait to see you. Xx, Kelly."
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over the announcement. Jenna Dewan said, "This is amazing!!!!" while bestie Andy Cohen added, "THIS BOOK IS FANTASTIC!!!!"
Lisa Rinna shared, "YES PLEASE!!!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Ripa was called out for cutting Seacrest off in a segment, which aired in June.
Naturally, fans weren't pleased with Ripa's actions. “You need to tell Kelly to stop interrupting you. That’s very rude,” one fan wrote. “She does it throughout the show … every show. Very annoying. The show’s ratings go up because of you. She is a boring host.”
“Very annoying. The show’s ratings go up because of you," a second person fumed, while a third user said, “I agree one million percent. It would sure be nice to hear Ryan finish a story. I started noticing that too, she never use to do that, seems it started after they got back in the studio, you can tell Ryan just kind of holds his breath."