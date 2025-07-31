Where Is Robin Roberts on 'Good Morning America'? Inside Rumors She Quietly Left the Show

Viewers last saw Roberts on the daytime talk show on July 24, alongside co-host Michael Strahan and ESPN personality Joe Buck, as Roberts' regular co-anchor George Stephanopoulos was on vacation.

That same day, Roberts announced her and her wife Amber Laign’s 20th anniversary of their first date in an Instagram video. "Twenty years ... and counting," she said. "So we're going away. We're going abroad, and we're going [to] a place that many have on their bucket list."

Rebecca Jarvis, ABC’s chief business, economics and technology correspondent, has been co-hosting GMA in Roberts' absence.