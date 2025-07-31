Where Is Robin Roberts on 'Good Morning America'? Inside Rumors She Quietly Left the Show
Fans noticed Robin Roberts has been missing behind the news desk on Good Morning America, and are curious about rumors she left the show.
When Was Robin Roberts' Last ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance?
Viewers last saw Roberts on the daytime talk show on July 24, alongside co-host Michael Strahan and ESPN personality Joe Buck, as Roberts' regular co-anchor George Stephanopoulos was on vacation.
That same day, Roberts announced her and her wife Amber Laign’s 20th anniversary of their first date in an Instagram video. "Twenty years ... and counting," she said. "So we're going away. We're going abroad, and we're going [to] a place that many have on their bucket list."
Rebecca Jarvis, ABC’s chief business, economics and technology correspondent, has been co-hosting GMA in Roberts' absence.
Why Isn’t Robin Roberts on ‘Good Morning America’?
Roberts revealed why she was absent from her Good Morning America hosting role three days later.
"We’re in #Rwanda as guests of @inmuwetrust_ & @giantsofafrica celebrating young basketball players across Africa,” she wrote via Instagram on July 27. “Every last Saturday in the month in Rwanda is a national day of service. Wonderful way for the two of us to celebrate 20 years as a couple … It certainly has been an adventure.”
In the photo, Roberts and Laign matched in green shirts as they braved the elements, getting their hands dirty while doing volunteer work.
- Robin Roberts Puzzles Viewers After Missing 'GMA,' Sherri Shepherd Show Appearances
- 'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show
- 'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts Confronted T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach About Relationship Rumors Prior To Secret Couple's Exposed Affair
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign Celebrated 20 Years Together on Trip
The couple — who met on a blind date in 2005 — used the volunteer trip as a way to celebrate their love.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign Celebrated 20 Years
"20 Years, 20 Countries, One Incredible Journey," Laign wrote in the caption, adding a heart and globe emoji. "Robin and I celebrated our 20-year anniversary in a way we’ll never forget. In Rwanda, with Giants of Africa, surrounded by the energy, joy, and spirit of youth from 20 African countries."
She ended her tribute by writing, "We’re beyond grateful to have shared this milestone in such a powerful and uplifting way. Thank you, Giants of Africa, for letting us be part of something so meaningful."