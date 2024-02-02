OK Magazine
Robin Roberts and Wife 'Truly Feel Like Newlyweds' Despite Being Together for 19 Years

Source: MEGA
Feb. 2 2024, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Robin Roberts couldn’t help but gush about married life with her wife of five months, Amber Laign.

In a new interview, the journalist opened up about tying the knot with her lover of almost two decades, who was diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2021.

Source: MEGA

Robin Roberts co-hosts 'Good Morning America.'

"We've been together almost 19 years as a couple, and we truly feel like newlyweds. Love it, I wish someone had told us earlier how great married life is," Roberts shared of Laign, whom she married in September 2023.

Additionally, the Good Morning America co-host opened up about her wife’s difficult health journey.

"She is doing extremely well. The cancer is at bay, she's recovering well and ready to move on to the next stage," the star explained.

Laign began chemotherapy treatments after discovering her diagnosis, however, the treatment was particularly tough as she faced many complications. Since then, Laign successfully completed radiation treatment in July 2023.

Source: MEGA

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign tied the knot in September 2023.

Roberts also got emotional when speaking about Michael Strahan and his 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, who is currently battling a brain tumor. Strahan and Isabella recently spoke with the 63-year-old about her condition on GMA.

"I was honored that they asked me to be the one to sit down," Roberts stated. "For Isabella to have the strength and courage to come on national television and share her story in the hopes of helping others, making her message — it was quite emotional to sit across from her, to see Michael, and just really grateful for the outpouring of support and love for her and for Michael."

Source: MEGA

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been together for 19 years.

As OK! previously reported, a source divulged details about Robert and Laign’s loving relationship shortly after their big day occurred.

"They aren’t just celebrating their love, but life," the insider shared of the couple, who were originally skeptical of marriage until the health scare altered their perspective about what they wanted their future to look like.

Source: MEGA

Amber Laign was diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2021.

"Every day is precious to them. Robin was hesitant for so long, she doesn’t even know why she was nervous about making that commitment — but watching Amber go through radiation treatment a year ago changed everything. They’re so glad they were able to share this day with their friends and loved ones," they added.

Roberts had experienced health issues of her own, as the star dealt with b---- cancer in 2007, and she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder five years later.

Despite all of the hardships, the insider shared the duo were happy to be able to have "the wedding of their dreams."

ET interviewed Roberts.

