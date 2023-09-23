Newlywed Bliss! Robin Roberts' Cutest Moments With Wife Amber Laign: Photos
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's love story spans nearly two decades!
The Good Morning America anchor, 62, and her partner of 18 years, 48, finally tied the knot on September 8 in a lavish Midsummer Nights Dream-inspired ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
"Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday#HappyWeddingEve😉…this is take 2 that includes the 3 Rings of Marriage," Roberts teased her thousands of Instagram followers alongside a video announcing that the pair were finally making things official after meeting on a blind date in 2005.
On the big day, the journalist shared an adorable photo of herself and her new spouse in matching white gowns smiling from ear-to-ear. "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!" Roberts lovingly penned.
The ABC star revealed that during the couple's special day, she and the massage therapist took time out for only themselves to truly soak in the moment. "We're thankful for all the advice we received leading up to our wedding. Many suggested before we welcomed our wonderful guests to take a moment for ourselves," Roberts wrote in a social media post alongside the video of the newlyweds looking around at the spectacle around them.
"So while they were enjoying themselves in the lively cocktail reception, Sweet Amber & I took time in the ballroom to be in the moment and appreciate the talents of @jengouldevents & @farmingtongardensct to turn our vision of a Midsummer Nights Dream into a stunningly, beautiful reality," she continued of the magical event.
Roberts' new wife left a sweet comment to her partner, which read, "I will never forget walking in and turning the corner from the back entrance and to be enveloped by the beauty of this room. So happy we did this my love. @jengouldevents and @joanngregoli THANK YOU for taking our vision and making it a reality. Truly unbelievable! @farmingtongardensct was the perfect venue from top to bottom from start to finish. Thank you."
Scroll through the gallery to see Roberts' cutest moments with wife Amber Laign.
Roberts and Laign were all smiles while making their way to an appearance together.
The adorable pair enjoyed the great outdoors together with their pup during some time off.
Roberts and Laign coordinated in white ensembles while appearing on Good Morning America together.
The newlyweds stared in awe as they took in their extravagant wedding ceremony.
Roberts and Laign stayed close while stepping in front of the camera together.