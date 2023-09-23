Newlywed Bliss! Robin Roberts' Cutest Moments With Wife Amber Laign: Photos

"Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday#HappyWeddingEve😉…this is take 2 that includes the 3 Rings of Marriage," Roberts teased her thousands of Instagram followers alongside a video announcing that the pair were finally making things official after meeting on a blind date in 2005.

On the big day, the journalist shared an adorable photo of herself and her new spouse in matching white gowns smiling from ear-to-ear. "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!" Roberts lovingly penned.