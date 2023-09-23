Robin Roberts Was Hesitant About Getting Married Until Partner Amber Laign Was Going Through Radiation Treatment: 'They Had the Wedding of Their Dreams'

"They aren’t just celebrating their love, but life," a source recently spilled to a news publication about Laign and Roberts — who had been skeptical about getting married until her partner's health scare altered her perspective about what she wanted her future to look like.

"Every day is precious to them. Robin was hesitant for so long, she doesn’t even know why she was nervous about making that commitment — but watching Amber go through radiation treatment a year ago changed everything. They’re so glad they were able to share this day with their friends and loved ones," the insider explained regarding Laign's breast cancer battle in 2021.