Robin Roberts Was Hesitant About Getting Married Until Partner Amber Laign Was Going Through Radiation Treatment: 'They Had the Wedding of Their Dreams'
They say you don't know what you have until it's gone, but for Robin Roberts, just the mere thought of losing her partner made her realize what she truly wanted in life.
On Friday, September 8, the Good Morning America star tied the knot with Amber Laign 18 years after the dynamic duo first started dating.
"They aren’t just celebrating their love, but life," a source recently spilled to a news publication about Laign and Roberts — who had been skeptical about getting married until her partner's health scare altered her perspective about what she wanted her future to look like.
"Every day is precious to them. Robin was hesitant for so long, she doesn’t even know why she was nervous about making that commitment — but watching Amber go through radiation treatment a year ago changed everything. They’re so glad they were able to share this day with their friends and loved ones," the insider explained regarding Laign's breast cancer battle in 2021.
Roberts dealt with her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2007, and was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder five years later.
Now, after going through hardship and still sticking by each other's sides, the lovebirds were able to have "the wedding of their dreams," the insider concluded.
Roberts and Laign exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their Connecticut home — almost two decades after the perfect pair first met on a blind date in July 2005.
One day before the party, Roberts took to Instagram to wish herself a "happy wedding eve" alongside a video of herself and Laign heading inside their county clerk's office to obtain their marriage license.
"Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait!" the talk show star added in the post's caption.
After their nuptials, Roberts updated her 948,000 Instagram followers with a few stunning photos from their special day, writing, "an intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"
The longtime lovers traveled to the Caribbean island of Curaçao for a romantic vacation after finally tying the knot.
"Following our wonderful wedding celebration full of dancing galore…felt so good to wiggle our toes in the sand during our magical honeymoon in beautiful Curaçao!" Roberts gushed, as she shared a video of water splashing on her and Laign's feet before panning to show fans the breathtaking beach view.
The television personality and her massage therapist wife appeared to have an amazing time on their honeymoon, as they even made friends with another couple who also shared their same wedding day, as well as a husband and wife celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
Star spoke to a source about Roberts feeling hesitant about marriage prior to Laign's 2021 breast cancer battle.