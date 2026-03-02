Where's Kylie Jenner? Timothée Chalamet Brings His Mom to 2026 Actor Awards Instead of His Girlfriend

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, wasn't by her man's side when he attended the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1. Instead, the movie star brought along mom Nicole Flender as his date to the 32nd annual show, which is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif.

Timothée Chalamet Brings His Mom to 2026 Actor Awards

Timothée Chalamet poses with his mom at the #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/hL6yfUOGQY — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2026 Source: @Variety/x Timothée Chalamet brought his mom to the 2026 Actor Awards.

The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role nominee, 30, rocked a white suit jacket over a white collared shirt and black pants, while his mother was all smiles in a sleeveless pink dress. Prior to hitting the red carpet together, Chalamet hinted at the family outing, as he posted throwback photos from previous awards shows with his mom on his Instagram Story.

Source: cbs Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.

Jenner, 28, had joined her boyfriend at the BAFTAs on February 22, though the couple didn't walk the red carpet together. The power couple also got dolled up for the Critics Choice Awards in January, where the to the reality star when accepting his trophy for Marty Supreme. "Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he gushed. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” The makeup mogul was seen mouthing "I love you" back to her partner.

Source: mega The movie star gave his girlfriend a shout-out when he won at the 2026 Actor Awards.

"Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him," a source gushed of the cute moment. "It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years."

'They're Basically Married Already'

Source: mega A source claimed the stars are 'basically married.'

As OK! reported, shortly after the joint outing, an insider told a news outlet that the pair has been living together for more than a year. "It’s like they’re basically married already," the insider confessed. "They’re obsessed with each other and always together." The source noted the Wonka lead has grown close to Jenner's two kids, daughter Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Source: mega Insiders predicted that the power couple will get engaged soon.