It may be all fun and games while the cameras are rolling, but two Today cohosts reportedly "can't stand" each other behind the scenes. According to a source, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb not only don't like each other, but Guthrie originally wanted her replaced on the show.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," a source spilled to The Sun. "Hoda out-maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."
The insider claimed part of the tension between the two stems from the fact that Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while she views Kotb as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford."
The source also reportedly noted that fellow cohost Jenna Bush Hager — former President George W. Bush's daughter — is close with Guthrie and doesn't have a problem helping her push Kotb to the sidelines.
"Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna since her father was president," the source continued. "Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends, and they ice Hoda out."
"Jenna landed the best job on TV with zero experience — no one works people better than Jenna," added the source. "She’s a master at playing the game."
Despite rumors of friction, on-air Guthrie is all smiles. The seasoned news anchor even previously praised her cohost for saving Today after Lauer was fired over sexual misconduct allegations.
"All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn’t reached down and grabbed my hand," she said at the time. "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We’re going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don’t think I had the confidence by myself."