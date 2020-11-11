The good old days! Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, to share some snaps of herself with Malia and Sasha Obama in the White House before the Obamas moved in.

“Twelve years ago (!!!) today — I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in D.C. to show the next residents of this house their home,” she began. “Barbara [Bush] and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls — the best hiding spots, the movie theatre and bowling alley.

“We showed them to our rooms that would soon be theirs,” she gushed. “Twelve years! P.S. I love my ‘teacher outfit,’ it makes me nostalgic for that time.”

In the snaps, the 38-year-old is showing the girls the view from the balcony, in addition to supervising them while they slid down the banister.

Of course, the television personality’s fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment. One person wrote, “I love the relationship your family has with the Obamas! You are all a great example of what our nation is about. Coming together despite our differences. Good people doing good things for the nation,” while another echoed, “The Bush family, so full of love and caring! Wonderful family!”

A third user added, “I love this so much, and I hope joy and happiness like this returns to the White House. We need it.”

“We spent the afternoon with them,” Hager said about that time in her life on the Today show on Wednesday, November 11. “We taught them all of the little secrets that little girls love about the White House. We showed them the florist shop, we showed them how to slide down the banister — me and my cousin’s favorite activity.

“And it was just a really beautiful day because Barbara and I saw ourselves in those little girls. We were the same age that they were when my grandpa [George H.W. Bush] became President, so to see their wonder at this historic house and also their nervousness, you just related with them so much,” she added.

Meanwhile, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, are both in college — Malia attends Harvard University, while Sasha goes to the University of Michigan. However, the two are learning from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We’re itching to get back to campus, but things are just confusing … not quite safe,” Michelle Obama said. “I’m just glad that they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me.”