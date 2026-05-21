White House Roasted Over Meme Portraying Donald Trump as James Bond

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The White House tried its hand at casting the next James Bond, and late-night wasted no time firing back. After news broke that a new 007 is officially being cast, the White House social media account jumped into the conversation by posting an edited image of Donald Trump as the iconic spy, complete with a tuxedo and “Make America Great Again” branding.

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Trump as 007?

Source: MEGA The White House imagined the president as the next James Bond.

The meme arrived just as Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the search is underway for the next James Bond, with casting director Nina Gold working alongside director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Speaking at Cannes, Gold told Deadline the next Bond must “ooze s— appeal,” with the role expected to span at least three films.

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTHSOCIAL Donald Trump’s AI-generated posts sparked online reactions.

The White House post, however, took a different approach, imagining Trump, a 79-year-old American, stepping into the role of the famously British MI6 agent. The image quickly circulated online, drawing attention not just for the casting but for its timing, as Trump recently flooded social media with AI-generated images of himself declaring he “gets younger” and “ages in reverse.”

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Kimmel’s Brutal Response

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked the meme during his monologue.

Jimmy Kimmel seized on the post on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, turning it into one of the night’s biggest punchlines. “Grab ’em by the Octopussy. We got a new James Bond in town,” Kimmel joked, referencing the 1983 Bond film. “I think 007 is his approval rating right now,” Kimmel added. The host also pointed to the broader pattern of Trump’s recent posts, which have portrayed him as younger, more powerful and even heroic. “Imagine being a very unpopular president in the middle of a very unpopular war. The cost of everything is skyrocketing. Gas is very expensive. And you are spending your time posting online about how hot you are, how you captured an alien and how you should be the next James Bond.”

An Elderly Bond?

Source: MEGA Pierce Brosnan joked about returning as an older James Bond.