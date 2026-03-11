White House Security Scare: Man Detained After Crashing Van Through Barricade in D.C.
March 11 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
A man was detained on Wednesday morning, March 11, after crashing a van through a security barricade near the White House.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street NW, in the nation’s capital.
U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers immediately apprehended a male driver, who was detained for questioning. Criminal charges are currently pending.
Inside the Crash
Metropolitan Police Department authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the vehicle, assessed by investigators, was deemed safe shortly after the incident.
Several streets near the White House and Capitol Hill were temporarily closed immediately following the incident.
The motive for the crash remains under investigation, and further details regarding the driver's identity have not yet been released.
No damage to the White House building itself has been reported, as the crash occurred at the outer perimeter near Lafayette Square, with no breach of the White House complex.
While the incident took place steps away from the presidential grounds, it remained confined to the outer security perimeter.
“The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded and subsequently cleared the vehicle, declaring the scene safe,” officials said in a statement.
White House on Lockdown
The White House was temporarily placed under lockdown following the crash.
One officer was involved in the response but did not suffer significant injuries, according to reports.
A similar incident occurred on October 21, 2025, when a driver was arrested after intentionally ramming a vehicle into a security gate at 17th and E Streets NW at approximately 10:37 p.m., when President Donald Trump was inside the complex.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on March 9, 2025, after a shootout with the Secret Service near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Was Donald Trump at the White House?
On February 17, an 18-year-old man was detained after running toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun and wearing a tactical vest.
It was not confirmed whether Trump was in the White House at the time of this latest incident.
The POTUS, who returned from Florida on Monday, March 9, was expected to travel to Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday as part of an "affordability tour" to discuss his administration's economic agenda and efforts to lower prescription drug costs.