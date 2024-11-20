or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kyle Richards
OK LogoNEWS

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Was Trying to 'Hook Up' With Kevin Costner in Aspen, Sutton Stracke Claims

Composite photo of Kyle Richards, Kevin Costner and Sutton Stracke.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Richards split from ex Mauricio Umansky in 2023, while Kevin Costner finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2024.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Did Kyle Richards and Kevin Costner have a secret rendezvous?

On the Tuesday, November 19, episode of the RHOBH After Show, Sutton Stracke, 53, spilled that the reality TV personality, 55, has a thing for the Yellowstone actor, 69.

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh kyle richards hook up kevin costner aspen sutton stracke
Source: MEGA

Sutton Stracke said Kyle Richards' rumored love Morgan Wade isn't the 'end all, be all.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Kyle and I have this conversation, she was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there. And she was, like, trying to hook up with Kevin Costner,” Stracke told costars Garcelle Beauvais and Jennifer Tilly about the mother-of-four, who was in Aspen, Colo., in December 2023 at the same time as The Art of Racing in the Rain star.

The trio then mentioned Richards’ rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade, 29, with Beauvais saying, “But you want Kevin Costner,” and Stracke adding, “I know!”

Article continues below advertisement

“This is what I’m saying,” Stracke continued. “I don’t think that Morgan’s the end all, be all because she [Richards] really wants … it’s not all about Morgan, there’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there.”

It is unclear if anything happened between Richards — who split from ex Mauricio Umansky in October 2023 — and Costner, who finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh kyle richards hook up kevin costner aspen sutton stracke
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards apparently expressed her desire to 'hook up' with newly single Kevin Costner.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Richards’ friend and RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp recently dished about how Richards and Umansky have managed to stay friendly during their breakup.

“They get along and still communicate,” Mellencamp stated. “That shows the love that’s there throughout their family and life. That’s not common.”

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“No one knows what the future holds,” she added.

The couple originally met back in 1994 and tied the knot in 1996. The duo — who share three daughters in addition to one Richards welcomed with an ex — were married 27 years before calling it quits.

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh kyle richards hook up kevin costner aspen sutton stracke
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and Kyle Richards were both in Aspen in December 2023 shortly after their splits.

Article continues below advertisement

In October, Richards opened up about her relationship status with Umansky.

“I don’t know what the future holds right now with Mauricio and me. We love each other. What’s not easy is figuring out what’s next. We’re not divorced; he doesn’t live here, but we’re still figuring things out,” she confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Richards then admitted living without Umansky has been lonely.

“I knew the day was coming, but when it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is real,’” she shared. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect this day to come so soon. I’m here alone with six dogs. Am I a crazy dog lady? Maybe!”

Article continues below advertisement
rhobh kyle richards hook up kevin costner aspen sutton stracke
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards had been rumored to be dating country singer Morgan Wade, 29, since breaking up with Mauricio Umansky.

She noted that her dynamic with Umansky has shifted and is on display in the new season of RHOBH.

“Mau shot with me quite a bit. He’ll come over for dinner, and it’s like nothing has changed — yet everything has changed. The best way I can put it is that we’re family. It’s easy for us to get along because we never fought; there’s so much love there,” she said. “We were catching up in front of the cameras, so emotions were raw. He would check on me, and I was just a mess sometimes.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.