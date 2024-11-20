'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Was Trying to 'Hook Up' With Kevin Costner in Aspen, Sutton Stracke Claims
Did Kyle Richards and Kevin Costner have a secret rendezvous?
On the Tuesday, November 19, episode of the RHOBH After Show, Sutton Stracke, 53, spilled that the reality TV personality, 55, has a thing for the Yellowstone actor, 69.
“Kyle and I have this conversation, she was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there. And she was, like, trying to hook up with Kevin Costner,” Stracke told costars Garcelle Beauvais and Jennifer Tilly about the mother-of-four, who was in Aspen, Colo., in December 2023 at the same time as The Art of Racing in the Rain star.
The trio then mentioned Richards’ rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade, 29, with Beauvais saying, “But you want Kevin Costner,” and Stracke adding, “I know!”
“This is what I’m saying,” Stracke continued. “I don’t think that Morgan’s the end all, be all because she [Richards] really wants … it’s not all about Morgan, there’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there.”
It is unclear if anything happened between Richards — who split from ex Mauricio Umansky in October 2023 — and Costner, who finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024.
As OK! previously reported, Richards’ friend and RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp recently dished about how Richards and Umansky have managed to stay friendly during their breakup.
“They get along and still communicate,” Mellencamp stated. “That shows the love that’s there throughout their family and life. That’s not common.”
- Kyle Richards Jokingly Tells Morgan Wade to 'Save a Horse, Ride a Cowgirl' in Flirty Instagram Comment
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Still 'Get Along and Communicate' After Shocking Split, Says 'RHOBH' Costar Teddi Mellencamp
- Mauricio Umansky 'Never Asked' Estranged Wife Kyle Richards If She's in a Romantic Relationship With Morgan Wade: 'I Have No Idea'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“No one knows what the future holds,” she added.
The couple originally met back in 1994 and tied the knot in 1996. The duo — who share three daughters in addition to one Richards welcomed with an ex — were married 27 years before calling it quits.
In October, Richards opened up about her relationship status with Umansky.
“I don’t know what the future holds right now with Mauricio and me. We love each other. What’s not easy is figuring out what’s next. We’re not divorced; he doesn’t live here, but we’re still figuring things out,” she confessed.
Richards then admitted living without Umansky has been lonely.
“I knew the day was coming, but when it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is real,’” she shared. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect this day to come so soon. I’m here alone with six dogs. Am I a crazy dog lady? Maybe!”
She noted that her dynamic with Umansky has shifted and is on display in the new season of RHOBH.
“Mau shot with me quite a bit. He’ll come over for dinner, and it’s like nothing has changed — yet everything has changed. The best way I can put it is that we’re family. It’s easy for us to get along because we never fought; there’s so much love there,” she said. “We were catching up in front of the cameras, so emotions were raw. He would check on me, and I was just a mess sometimes.”