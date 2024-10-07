or
Whitney Houston's Mother Cissy Dead at 91, Family Confirms: 'Our Hearts Are Filled With Pain and Sadness'

Source: MEGA

Cissy Houston passed away at 91 years old.

Oct. 7 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Whitney Houston's mother, Cissy, has passed away at 91 years old.

The beloved artist, who rose to fame singing backup for music legends including Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley, died at her New Jersey home on Monday, October 7, according to her daughter-in-law Pat Houston, who penned a sweet tribute to the singer.

Source: MEGA

Cissy Houston's singing career began in the late 1930s.

"Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family," Pat's statement read. "Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives."

"A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts," she continued, adding their family is "touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief. We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time."

Cissy began her gospel music career in 1938 when she joined The Drinkard Four.

In the early 1960s, Cissy formed The Sweet Inspirations with Doris Troy and Dee Dee Warrick. They went on to sing background for The Jimi Hendrix Experience and collaborated with many other famous artists. Despite the group's success, she left to pursue a solo career and so she could spend more time with her family in 1969.

Source: MEGA

Cissy Houston sang backup for Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.

Whitney Houston

Fans of the late singer flooded social media with touching tributes.

One X user wrote, "Rest in peace Cissy Houston. Rest easy now that you’re rejoined with Whitney & Bobbi Kristina."

Another fan wrote, "Thank you for not only birthing an icon that's your incredible daughter Whitney Houston but for also teaching her how to use remarkable gift and for loving her."

Source: MEGA

Whitney Houston died at 48 years old in 2012.

As OK! previously reported, Cissy's daughter Whitney tragically passed away in February 2012. She was only 48 years old.

The medical examiner's report determined she died by accidental drowning in her bathtub with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors to her death. Other drugs including marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and Flexeril were also found in her system at the time of her death.

In a 2013 interview, Cissy revealed she was "just a wreck" after her daughter's unexpected passing.

The Associated Press confirmed Cissy's death.

