Whitney Houston's Mother Cissy Dead at 91, Family Confirms: 'Our Hearts Are Filled With Pain and Sadness'

"Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family," Pat's statement read. "Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives."

"A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts," she continued, adding their family is "touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief. We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time."