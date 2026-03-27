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Chuck Norris' Death: Who Gets What in His $70 Million Will?

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Source: MEGA

Chuck Norris' $70 million estate will be split between his wife and five children.

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March 27 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

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Chuck Norris' death at the age of 86 earlier this month sent shockwaves through Hollywood — but how did the martial arts star divide his $70 million estate?

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Chuck Norris' Estate Will Be Split Between Members of His Family

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image of chuck Norris family
Source: @chucknorris/Facebook

'Chuck always made it clear that his wealth should go to the people closest to him,' a source said.

"Chuck always made it clear that his wealth should go to the people closest to him – his wife and his children – and that there would be no disputes over his legacy," a source recently dished to RadarOnline.com.

"The expectation is that the estate will be shared between the six of them in a way that reflects both fairness and his wishes, with provisions already understood within the family," they added.

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Chuck Norris Had 5 Children

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Source: @chucknorris/Facebook

The martial arts star had five children and was married twice.

The Expendables star is survived by his second wife Gena O'Kelley and his five children — twins Dakota and Danilee, 24, sons Mike, 63, and Eric, 60, as well as daughter Dina, 61.

Norris married O'Kelley in 1998 and previously tied the knot with Dianne Holechek in 1958. His first marriage ended in 1989, with Dina being born from an affair with an unnamed woman during that time.

The Delta Force actor passed away on March 19 after being hospitalized in Hawaii due to a medical emergency.

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image of chuck Norris
Source: MEGA

The late actor's Hollywood career contributed to his large fortune.

Norris amassed his fortune doing a plethora of business dealings aside from his iconic acting career. He was also a published author and founded the World Combat League in 2005.

Throughout the 2010s, he lent his face to advertisements for big brands such as T-Mobile, World of Warcraft, United Healthcare and Toyota.

Despite his wealth, he still kept his family a major center of his life. "He saw his fortune as something to support the people he loved, not as something to complicate their lives after he was gone," another source told RadarOnline.com.

The Martial Arts Icon Once Suffered 2 Heart Attacks

image of chuck Norris
Source: MEGA

Chuck Norris was a published author and appeared in many commercials.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star suffered with several health issues before his passing. In July 2017, he had two heart attacks and stopped breathing while being rushed to the hospital at the time.

The emergency occurred in Las Vegas after Norris made an appearance at the United Fighting Arts Federation’s World Championships.

"This would have easily killed most men half his age," an insider previously recalled about the incident to National Enquirer. “Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes!”

“There was so much hysteria it’s impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted. People were watching the heart monitor – not the clock!” another source said.

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