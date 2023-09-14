OK Magazine
Idaho Quadruple Murder Trial Judge Claims the Media Is 'Pushing the Envelope' With Bryan Kohberger Coverage

idaho murders bryan kohberger evidence somewhere else alibi
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

The judge presiding over the Idaho Quadruple murder case requested for the media to "back off" at a Wednesday, September 13, court hearing in which the prosecution, as well as journalists, asked to have the upcoming trial televised.

Suspect Bryan Kohberger is facing four counts of murder in connection with the brutal slayings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The trial is currently set to begin in October.

idaho
Source: mega

The Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were murdered.

Judge John Judge stated that the media has "pushed the envelope" when it comes to publishing stories revolving around the details of the case, implying that the coverage may "intervene" in the court proceedings.

To aid his point, the judge brought up the O.J. Simpson trial that was televised daily, calling it a "circus."

bryankohberger
Source: mega

Former criminology student Bryan Kohberger is facing four counts of murder.

"It's not the same media it is now as it was 10 years ago with social media," he explained, claiming that the online platforms have allowed attention to criminal cases to spin "out of control" in recent years.

The judge did not announce an immediate decision on whether cameras would be allowed in the courtroom at that time.

idaho
Source: mega

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead on November 13, 2022.

As OK! previously reported, Kohberger — a former criminology PhD student — was arrested in December 2022 after reportedly being linked to the scene of the horrific murders through his father's DNA.

Months later, Kohberger stood silent at his arraignment and refused to enter a plea. The judge then entered a "not guilty" plea on his behalf.

However, his legal team later attempted to put forth the alibi that their client had been out driving alone with no one to vouch for his location on the night of the murders.

Source: OK!

"Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone," his attorneys said in a Wednesday, August 2, court filing. "Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022."

Daily Mail reported the details of Wednesday's hearing.

