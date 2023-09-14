Idaho Quadruple Murder Trial Judge Claims the Media Is 'Pushing the Envelope' With Bryan Kohberger Coverage

The judge presiding over the Idaho Quadruple murder case requested for the media to "back off" at a Wednesday, September 13, court hearing in which the prosecution, as well as journalists, asked to have the upcoming trial televised.

Suspect Bryan Kohberger is facing four counts of murder in connection with the brutal slayings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The trial is currently set to begin in October.