Who Is Hilary Duff's Husband? Meet Matthew Koma
Feb. 21 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Matthew Koma Was Born and Raised in New York
Matthew Koma has always been Hilary Duff's knight in shining armor.
The Lizzie McGuire alum's husband was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 2, 1987, and was raised in Seaford. As the son of singer-songwriter Gerald D. Bair, he developed a passion for music early in life.
"I grew up in Long Island, and Manhattan was obviously a very close proximity to go see all levels of concerts," Koma said in a July 2024 interview with Alternative Press. "So, whether it was seeing big stadium shows or just going to clubs ... being exposed to it was just like, 'Oh, this is normal. This is what everybody does.'"
Matthew Koma Is a Musician
A fan of singer-songwriters like Bruce Springsteen and Carole King, Koma reportedly wrote his first song, "Downtown," when he was 9 years old.
"Music was always a huge part of our lives. The first time I got onstage, it was with him," Koma said of his father in an interview with USA Today in September 2012. "I was 4. I wore ripped jeans and a dungaree jacket. I was going through my Soul Asylum phase."
Koma is a member of indie pop group Winnetka Bowling League, which also includes his brother, drummer Kris Mazzarisi. Outside the band, he excels as a DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter.
Matthew Koma Previously Dated Carly Rae Jepsen
Before Duff, Koma dated Carly Rae Jepsen for a few years starting in 2012. Throughout their romance, they worked on their relationship while collaborating on several songs.
"I would definitely work with my boyfriend Matthew Koma again," she said of Koma in 2013. "Believe it or not we're like super-professional when we get into the studio together. We met while working on 'This Kiss' and I think because of how we met, we pop right back into that professional behavior. We're super, uber-polite with each other, it's funny."
Matthew Koma Met Hilary Duff in 2013
Koma and Duff connected when the Agent Cody Banks star was working on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.
"There wasn't an instant spark because I think when you're walking into a professional meeting, you know nothing about the other person. I didn't know if he was dating someone … " Duff told Vogue in a December 2019 story about their wedding.
She continued, "And then when we started talking about music, things started sparking and he was being funny enough, not flirtatious, but funny enough to where we started creating a banter and a nice friendship right off the bat."
Duff reminisced the same story in a 2021 interview with People, noting "the third time was the charm."
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff Married in 2019
In May 2019, Koma and Duff announced their engagement in separate social media posts.
"He asked me to be his wife♥️," said the A Cinderella Story star.
Meanwhile, Koma wrote, "I asked my best friend to marry me ... @hilaryduff."
The couple exchanged vows in the front yard of their Los Angeles home on December 21, 2019.
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff Have 3 Children Together
Koma and Duff welcomed their first child together, Banks Violet, on October 25, 2018. They expanded their family with the births of Mae James on March 24, 2021, and Townes Meadow on May 3, 2024.
Duff is also a mom to her son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
"In this time of breastfeeding and craziness, he was, like, 'I'm just going to be your assistant because I think that's how I'm going to be the most help to you in this timeframe,'" Duff told People, calling Koma "an amazing dad right out the gate."
She added, "He has this really amazing way of looking at the big picture where I'm very much like, right-here-right-now — and he zooms out."
Matthew Koma Made Headlines After Responding to Ashley Tisdale's Essay
In January, Ashley Tisdale made headlines when The Cut published her scathing essay about leaving her alleged "toxic" and "mean" mom group, which also counts Duff.
"To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)," the High School Musical alum wrote, in part. "But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway."
Koma came forward in response to Tisdale's explosive essay, sharing a photo of himself photoshopped onto Tisdale's body alongside The Cut logo. He added the fictional headline, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers."
"A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes," the sub-headline read.
Koma captioned the post, "Read my new interview with @TheCut."