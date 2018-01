The 30-year-old and her boyfriend have never been shy about showing some major PDA, despite this being the third time they’ve given their relationship a go.

But last night proved to be a little much for her 5-year-old son, who did everything he could to act like his mom’s make out session was not happening right in front of him.

Once the couple came up for air, they tried to pay attention to Luca, who seemed really interested in a book he was holding.

At one point, Matthew even held up his hand to high five Luca.

And Hilary had a little fun with her son as she playfully picked him up with crayons and markers in her hand as the two made their way inside the car.