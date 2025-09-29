Who Is Jake Knapp? 6 Things to Know About the PGA Golfer After His Girlfriend Makena White's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Knapp Is From California

Source: MEGA Jake Knapp asked for privacy and respect 'during this difficult time' after the death of his girlfriend, Makena White.

PGA golfer Jake Knapp was born in Costa Mesa, Calif., to Robert and Jennifer Knapp on May 31, 1994. He has an older brother, Ryan Knapp. Reflecting on how his journey with the sport began, he told City Lifestyle, "I grew up down the street from Costa Mesa Country Club. My dad would take my brother and me there when we were young, and it became a big part of our lives. My grandparents also had homes in Palm Springs, so visits there always revolved around golf too." Jake, who plays from Scottsdale, Ariz., attended Estancia High School, where he played varsity golf for four years. In 2012, he won the CIF Individual Sectional Championship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Knapp Attended UCLA

Source: MEGA Jake Knapp and Makena White reportedly began dating in August 2023.

After graduating from high school, Jake majored in history at University of California, Los Angeles. In an interview, he revealed he chose to attend the university because of its "great education, team and also because it's close to home." He qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open and officially turned professional in 2016. When asked about the advice he would give to young golfers, Jake said, "Don't get caught up in where you come from or what resources you have. It's about how hard you work. The answers are in the dirt — just go out there and put in the effort."

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Knapp Is a Professional Golfer

Source: MEGA A friend of Makena White announced her death on September 26.

Speaking with City Lifestyle, Jake disclosed he played his first tournament when he was 6 years old. "I loved it from the start, but it wasn't until high school that I decided to focus solely on golf. It became clear that this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," he continued. The professional golfer added he and Ryan took group lessons from his coach John Ortega, who continued guiding him in the sport in the years thereafter. Jake has played on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour before earning his PGA Tour card in 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Knapp Won on the PGA Tour in 2024

Source: MEGA Makena White supported Jake Knapp during the PGA Tour.

At 29, Jake impressed fans by winning the 2024 Mexico Open, an official PGA Tour event in Latin America. "I'll never forget this," he told reporters at the time. "For the rest of my life, this will be my first win on the PGA Tour. Whether it's my first win and only one that I ever have or it's the first of many, this will always be one that I remember."

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Knapp Previously Worked as a Nightclub Bouncer

Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram Jake Knapp qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open.

While pursuing his golf career, Jake worked as a nightclub security guard from fall 2021 through spring 2022. "After losing status and missing at Q-School in 2021, out of funds, I needed to be away from golf. I needed some responsibility and some perspective on things," he told the PGA Tour. "I wasn't aware that (The Country Club, a restaurant in Costa Mesa) turned into a nightclub; I went there to be a barback." Jake typically worked Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, as well as during special events. Still, he managed to find time to focus on his personal life and practice golf. He continued, "I was thankful I wasn't living off that job; it helped fund mini-tour stuff and Canada that summer. It made me work a little bit harder and not take golf for granted."

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Knapp's Girlfriend Died at the Age of 28

Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram Jake Knapp and Makena White were together for more than a year.