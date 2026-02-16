Who is James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb? 5 Things to Know
Feb. 16 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb Is an Actress
James Van Der Beek and his ex-wife, Heather McComb, amicably ended their marriage more than a decade ago.
Like the Dawson's Creek actor, the 48-year-old New Jersey native has been active in the acting industry. She has appeared in numerous films and TV shows since the late 1980s, joining the cast of Beethoven's 2nd, The Joyriders, Don's Plum, Silver Skies, The Outsiders, Most Likely to Murder, Ray Donovan and Seduced by a Killer, to name a few.
According to her IMDb page, McComb both starred in and produced the 2015 film Battle Scars.
Heather McComb Is a Dog Mom
McComb's Instagram page, which currently has 12,500 followers, features several photos of her Yorkie named Finn.
She posed with her "bestie" in a May 2018 post, writing, "Me and my bestie Finn. This little dude literally inspires me everyday! He is such a strong and bad a-- little guy. Love you so much Finny!"
In a November 2018 update, she uploaded a photo of herself holding Finn lovingly while inside a car.
"Me and my little bestie are looking ahead and are taking on this Friday! :-)" the caption read.
Heather McComb Is Now Engaged to Scott Michael Campbell
McComb seemingly confirmed her engagement to Brokeback Mountain actor Scott Michael Campbell in an Instagram video she shared after the Arpa International Film Festival in November 2025.
She opened up about the "amazing night" in the caption, noting it was "even more amazing" because she saw her "beautiful fiancé" serve as the master of ceremonies.
The Incarcerated star also honored Campbell when they celebrated his birthday in August 2024.
"Happy Birthday @scottmichaelcampbell you are the best partner and most fun person to share this life with!" she wrote. "I thank God every day for bringing us together in his perfect timing. May this year be filled with miracles and open doors! Get ready baby cause another one is on the way! I love you with my whole heart! Thank you to your beautiful momma for bringing you into this world! God bless you on whatever journeys this new year takes you on! I love you baby! 🙏❤️."
While they have not shared more details about their romance, a page on the registry service The Knot reveals the couple has a scheduled ceremony in Missoula, Mont., on May 30.
James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb Were Married From 2003 to 2010
McComb married Van Der Beek over the Fourth of July weekend in 2003 in Malibu. They exchanged vows in front of their star-studded guests, including Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams and Soleil Moon Frye.
They separated in 2009 and finalized the divorce in 2010. A representative said the split was "amicable" and that the ex-couple remained friendly after ending their marriage.
Heather McComb Broke Her Silence After James Van Der Beek's Death
Van Der Beek died on February 11 at the age of 48 after battling colorectal cancer.
Paying tribute to the Varsity Blues star, McComb took to Instagram on February 12 to share a throwback photo from her 21st birthday.
"Thank you for everyone who has reached out. I appreciate and feel all your love. I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James. I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply," she wrote.
She described Van Der Beek as an "innocent, kind and pure of heart," adding, "What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades. I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged."
"James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him. He shined so bright yet was so humble and human. Always searching, always growing, always going deeper, always chasing things outside his comfort zone," she added. "I know that James loved being a father so much and oh how he loved Kimberly with his everything. True soulmates. How she showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire. James was a blessing to all that knew him and because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely is now a blessing to all."
She continued, "God please hold Kimberly, his children, his family and everyone who is mourning his loss in your arms. You are the healer of all healers. Thank you Jesus for bringing this beautiful soul into the world and into all of our lives. I love you James. I know you had a lot of loved ones up there welcoming you home. God bless you. Till we meet again you sweet soul you. Prayers up 🙏❤️."
McComb concluded the post by announcing a GoFundMe link she shared in her Instagram Stories.
"James family meant everything to him please help cover them during this difficult season," she said.