Who is James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb? 5 Things to Know

James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb Is an Actress

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb called it quits after six years of marriage.

James Van Der Beek and his ex-wife, Heather McComb, amicably ended their marriage more than a decade ago. Like the Dawson's Creek actor, the 48-year-old New Jersey native has been active in the acting industry. She has appeared in numerous films and TV shows since the late 1980s, joining the cast of Beethoven's 2nd, The Joyriders, Don's Plum, Silver Skies, The Outsiders, Most Likely to Murder, Ray Donovan and Seduced by a Killer, to name a few. According to her IMDb page, McComb both starred in and produced the 2015 film Battle Scars.

Heather McComb Is a Dog Mom

Source: @heatmccomb/Instagram Heather McComb has shared photos of her dog on Instagram.

McComb's Instagram page, which currently has 12,500 followers, features several photos of her Yorkie named Finn. She posed with her "bestie" in a May 2018 post, writing, "Me and my bestie Finn. This little dude literally inspires me everyday! He is such a strong and bad a-- little guy. Love you so much Finny!" In a November 2018 update, she uploaded a photo of herself holding Finn lovingly while inside a car. "Me and my little bestie are looking ahead and are taking on this Friday! :-)" the caption read.

Heather McComb Is Now Engaged to Scott Michael Campbell

Source: @heatmccomb/Instagram Heather McComb called Scott Michael Campbell her 'beautiful fiancé' in an Instagram post.

McComb seemingly confirmed her engagement to Brokeback Mountain actor Scott Michael Campbell in an Instagram video she shared after the Arpa International Film Festival in November 2025. She opened up about the "amazing night" in the caption, noting it was "even more amazing" because she saw her "beautiful fiancé" serve as the master of ceremonies. The Incarcerated star also honored Campbell when they celebrated his birthday in August 2024. "Happy Birthday @scottmichaelcampbell you are the best partner and most fun person to share this life with!" she wrote. "I thank God every day for bringing us together in his perfect timing. May this year be filled with miracles and open doors! Get ready baby cause another one is on the way! I love you with my whole heart! Thank you to your beautiful momma for bringing you into this world! God bless you on whatever journeys this new year takes you on! I love you baby! 🙏❤️." While they have not shared more details about their romance, a page on the registry service The Knot reveals the couple has a scheduled ceremony in Missoula, Mont., on May 30.

James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb Were Married From 2003 to 2010

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek moved on with his wife, Kimberly, after his divorce from Heather McComb.

McComb married Van Der Beek over the Fourth of July weekend in 2003 in Malibu. They exchanged vows in front of their star-studded guests, including Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams and Soleil Moon Frye. They separated in 2009 and finalized the divorce in 2010. A representative said the split was "amicable" and that the ex-couple remained friendly after ending their marriage.

Heather McComb Broke Her Silence After James Van Der Beek's Death

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb reportedly met through her sister, Jennifer.