or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > James Van Der Beek
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is James Van Der Beek's Widow Kimberly? Everything to Know

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly were married for 15 years.

Profile Image

Feb. 13 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek always found love, strength and support in his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

Article continues below advertisement

How James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Met

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

The couple met during a trip to Israel in 2009, igniting a romance that would last for over a decade. They married in August 2010, just a year after James finalized his divorce from his first wife, Heather McComb, according to Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Supported James Throughout His Cancer Battle

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

Together, they welcomed six children as they built their life in Texas. However, their relationship faced a significant challenge when James received a diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

He openly expressed gratitude for Kimberly's unwavering support throughout his illness, stating, "She's been amazing," during an interview with Good Morning America in December 2024.

James' heartfelt reflection on his wife's support highlighted the depth of their bond.

"She's really taught me what unconditional love is," he noted, emphasizing how their relationship evolved during his battle with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Celebrated James' Birthday in 2025

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

Kimberly shared her love for James by honoring him on his birthday in March 2025.

In an Instagram post, she expressed, "You are a treasure," showcasing the affection they had for one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Also Works in the Industry

MORE ON:
James Van Der Beek

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

In her role as a mother-of-six, Kimberly also pursued work in the entertainment industry.

She served as an associate producer on the documentary Teenage Paparazzo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010. She also co-hosted the podcast "Bathroom Chronicles" with Peggy Rometo from January 2023 to January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside James Van Der Beek and Kimberly's Relationship

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

James shared how they met in a candid Instagram post, stating, "I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single."

This realization led him to Kimberly, marking the beginning of their love story.

Throughout their marriage, James and Kimberly welcomed their first child, Olivia, in September 2010, followed by Joshua, Annabel Leah, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

James often praised Kimberly's nurturing qualities, saying, "You're a mother not only to our six co-creations… but to almost everyone you meet."

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Experienced Miscarriages

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

The couple faced challenges along the way, including the heartache of five miscarriages.

Kimberly spoke candidly about the societal expectations surrounding pregnancy loss, stating, "I've noticed that a lot of countries really tell women when they've had a baby or a miscarriage, 'Take time to replenish.' But that's not what our society has endorsed."

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek's Last Post About James

who is james van der beek widow wife kimberly everything to know
Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

As Hollywood mourns the passing of James in February 2026, Kimberly's final social media post with him, shared in December 2025, resonates deeply: "Me and my bae @vanderjames ❤️🌹❤️."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.