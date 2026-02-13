Who Is James Van Der Beek's Widow Kimberly? Everything to Know

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek always found love, strength and support in his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

Article continues below advertisement

How James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Met

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

The couple met during a trip to Israel in 2009, igniting a romance that would last for over a decade. They married in August 2010, just a year after James finalized his divorce from his first wife, Heather McComb, according to Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Supported James Throughout His Cancer Battle

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Celebrated James' Birthday in 2025

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

Kimberly shared her love for James by honoring him on his birthday in March 2025. In an Instagram post, she expressed, "You are a treasure," showcasing the affection they had for one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Also Works in the Industry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

In her role as a mother-of-six, Kimberly also pursued work in the entertainment industry. She served as an associate producer on the documentary Teenage Paparazzo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010. She also co-hosted the podcast "Bathroom Chronicles" with Peggy Rometo from January 2023 to January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside James Van Der Beek and Kimberly's Relationship

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

James shared how they met in a candid Instagram post, stating, "I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single." This realization led him to Kimberly, marking the beginning of their love story. Throughout their marriage, James and Kimberly welcomed their first child, Olivia, in September 2010, followed by Joshua, Annabel Leah, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. James often praised Kimberly's nurturing qualities, saying, "You're a mother not only to our six co-creations… but to almost everyone you meet."

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek Experienced Miscarriages

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram

The couple faced challenges along the way, including the heartache of five miscarriages. Kimberly spoke candidly about the societal expectations surrounding pregnancy loss, stating, "I've noticed that a lot of countries really tell women when they've had a baby or a miscarriage, 'Take time to replenish.' But that's not what our society has endorsed."

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek's Last Post About James

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram