Who Is James Van Der Beek's Widow Kimberly? Everything to Know
Feb. 13 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek always found love, strength and support in his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.
How James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Met
The couple met during a trip to Israel in 2009, igniting a romance that would last for over a decade. They married in August 2010, just a year after James finalized his divorce from his first wife, Heather McComb, according to Us Weekly.
Kimberly Van Der Beek Supported James Throughout His Cancer Battle
Together, they welcomed six children as they built their life in Texas. However, their relationship faced a significant challenge when James received a diagnosis of colorectal cancer.
He openly expressed gratitude for Kimberly's unwavering support throughout his illness, stating, "She's been amazing," during an interview with Good Morning America in December 2024.
James' heartfelt reflection on his wife's support highlighted the depth of their bond.
"She's really taught me what unconditional love is," he noted, emphasizing how their relationship evolved during his battle with cancer.
Kimberly Van Der Beek Celebrated James' Birthday in 2025
Kimberly shared her love for James by honoring him on his birthday in March 2025.
In an Instagram post, she expressed, "You are a treasure," showcasing the affection they had for one another.
Kimberly Van Der Beek Also Works in the Industry
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In her role as a mother-of-six, Kimberly also pursued work in the entertainment industry.
She served as an associate producer on the documentary Teenage Paparazzo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010. She also co-hosted the podcast "Bathroom Chronicles" with Peggy Rometo from January 2023 to January 2024.
Inside James Van Der Beek and Kimberly's Relationship
James shared how they met in a candid Instagram post, stating, "I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single."
This realization led him to Kimberly, marking the beginning of their love story.
Throughout their marriage, James and Kimberly welcomed their first child, Olivia, in September 2010, followed by Joshua, Annabel Leah, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.
James often praised Kimberly's nurturing qualities, saying, "You're a mother not only to our six co-creations… but to almost everyone you meet."
Kimberly Van Der Beek Experienced Miscarriages
The couple faced challenges along the way, including the heartache of five miscarriages.
Kimberly spoke candidly about the societal expectations surrounding pregnancy loss, stating, "I've noticed that a lot of countries really tell women when they've had a baby or a miscarriage, 'Take time to replenish.' But that's not what our society has endorsed."
Kimberly Van Der Beek's Last Post About James
As Hollywood mourns the passing of James in February 2026, Kimberly's final social media post with him, shared in December 2025, resonates deeply: "Me and my bae @vanderjames ❤️🌹❤️."