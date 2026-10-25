Who Is Jen Harley? Meet Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Baby Mama Following Her Arrest
Oct. 25 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Jen Harley is no stranger to run-ins with the law.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend and baby mama has faced legal troubles on multiple occasions over the years, with her history of arrests dating back to their tumultuous relationship and continuing after her 2019 split from the Jersey Shore star.
Following her latest arrest, here's everything to know about Harley and her past relationship with Ortiz-Magro.
Who Is Jen Harley?
Born in Las Vegas, Nev., Harley is a former reality star who made a brief appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.
She previously served as a Fashion Nova ambassador and currently works full-time as a luxury real estate agent in Las Vegas and Miami. She also promotes products on Instagram, where she has 765,000 followers.
What Happened Between Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?
Harley's tumultuous relationship with Ortiz-Magro began in July 2017. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky, in April 2018 amid their increasingly strained relationship due to a series of heated altercations and legal disputes.
Their on-again, off-again romance continued until they ultimately split in 2019.
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- 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Alum Jen Harley Arrested On Domestic Battery & Assault With Deadly Weapon Charges
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How Many Kids Does Jen Harley Have?
In addition to her daughter with Ortiz-Magro, Harley also has two children from other relationships.
She welcomed her eldest child, Mason, in July 2006 with her ex-husband, Joshua Rogers. In October 2023, she gave birth to her youngest son, Jayden, whom she shares with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Joe Ambrosole.
Why Was Jen Harley Arrested?
On October 13, Starcasm reported that Harley was arrested by Florida's Sunny Isles Beach Police on October 10 for alleged domestic violence. She was booked in Miami-Dade County on a misdemeanor charge of battery/domestic violence, per the outlet.
Harley reportedly spent two nights in jail before being released on October 12 after posting a $1,000 bond. Court records indicated she entered a written plea of not guilty, with her arraignment scheduled for December 8.
The identity of the alleged victim was not publicly disclosed, but a pretrial stay-away order was reportedly issued.
Harley has since denied the allegations in an Instagram comment on October 13, writing, "I repeat I am completely innocent of the allegations made against me!"
Prior to her recent alleged arrest, Harley had been cuffed at least three other times for domestic violence and battery-related incidents in June 2018, May 2019 and June 2021.