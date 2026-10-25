Who Is Jen Harley? Meet Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Baby Mama Following Her Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Harley is no stranger to run-ins with the law. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend and baby mama has faced legal troubles on multiple occasions over the years, with her history of arrests dating back to their tumultuous relationship and continuing after her 2019 split from the Jersey Shore star. Following her latest arrest, here's everything to know about Harley and her past relationship with Ortiz-Magro.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Jen Harley?

Source: MEGA Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro dated from 2017 to 2019.

Born in Las Vegas, Nev., Harley is a former reality star who made a brief appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. She previously served as a Fashion Nova ambassador and currently works full-time as a luxury real estate agent in Las Vegas and Miami. She also promotes products on Instagram, where she has 765,000 followers.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro began dating Jen Harley following his split from Sammi Giancola.

Harley's tumultuous relationship with Ortiz-Magro began in July 2017. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky, in April 2018 amid their increasingly strained relationship due to a series of heated altercations and legal disputes. Their on-again, off-again romance continued until they ultimately split in 2019.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Many Kids Does Jen Harley Have?

Source: @jennharley/Instagram Jen Harley shares one child with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

In addition to her daughter with Ortiz-Magro, Harley also has two children from other relationships. She welcomed her eldest child, Mason, in July 2006 with her ex-husband, Joshua Rogers. In October 2023, she gave birth to her youngest son, Jayden, whom she shares with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Joe Ambrosole.

Why Was Jen Harley Arrested?

Source: @jennharley/Instagram; MEGA Jen Harley has been arrested at least four known times.