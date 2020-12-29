Can’t hold her down! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley has moved on from her baby daddy. Harley posted a photo with her new love, Joe, on Monday in Vegas. “Made it to the top, can’t stop won’t stop!” she captioned a pic of herself kissing her new beau.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley dated for two years from 2017-2019 and share 2-year-old daughter Ariana Sky together.

RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO‘S EX JEN HARLEY ACCUSES HIM OF ‘HOOKING UP’ WITH HER FRIEND AMID BREAKUP & LEGAL DRAMA

The pair split for good in October 2019 after an alleged domestic violence incident. The MTV star was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats and others. Harley accused Ortiz-Magro of lying, cheating and hooking up with her best friend in a series of Instagram stories after their breakup, and a temporary protective order was put in place that prevented him from coming within 150 yards of Harley and their daughter.

The reality TV star pleaded not guilty to all charges, but eventually accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL & STEAMING HOT! RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO DEBUTS NEW GF SAFFIRE MATOS: PHOTO

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star went public with his rebound flame, Saffire Matos, earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, he shared a saucy snap of the couple kissing while enjoying the sun in Puerto Rico. “Ronnie Taken,” teased Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in the comments section.

For her part, Harley seems to be head-over-heels for her new boo, Joe. According to his Instagram, he considers himself to be a travel enthusiast, entrepreneur, certified chef and backpacker.

