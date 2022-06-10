Who Is Josh Duggar's Alleged OnlyFans Mistress? Meet Karlie Brooks

Brooks, 27, was born in Kentucky on March 27, 1995. She attended to a local high school in the Bluegrass State and completed her education at the University of Kentucky. She later went on to become an OnlyFans model and actress, working with several adult film production companies and websites including NVG Network, Mile High and Hussie Pass.

The model, who also has a successful TikTok with over 60,000 followers, recently took to social media to explain she'd been able to hide her career from her family for five years, but she was recently found out when she got a disturbing text from her uncle after he discovered her account.

