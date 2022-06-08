OnlyFans Model Karlie Brooks Claims She Was Paid 'A Generous Amount' By Disgraced Star Josh Duggar To Dress Up Like A Child During Sex
Josh Duggar's past is coming back to haunt him. OnlyFans model Karlie Brooks recently claimed that the TLC alum, 34, paid her to have sex — and he even asked her to dress up like a child when they were in the bedroom.
“Speaking of Josh Duggar, I am ashamed to say this, but I have slept with him a few years ago when the whole Ashley Madison scandal came out,” she said in a since-deleted clip, which was apparently shared on TikTok, The Sun reported.
Brooks, 26, claimed that she first met Duggar in 2015. “I was one of the women that slept with Josh during that time and just hearing everything that has gone down with him makes me absolutely sick,” Brooks said. “[Duggar] paid me a generous — a really good amount of money. But, yeah, I slept with Josh Duggar.”
Duggar was recently found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, and eventually he was sentenced to 151 months, a.k.a. a little over 12 years.
In May, Judge Timothy L. Brooks called Josh's crimes "the sickest of the sick."
“You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you’ve done good things… The true test of a man’s character is what a man does when no one is watching,” he said in the courtroom. “I find it aggravating about the lack of responsibility," he said.
Some of Duggar's family spoke out, and Kaeleigh Tull, who dated the reality star when she was 14 years old, wasn't pleased with the outcome.
"Well, it's sentencing day, the day we have been holding our breaths for for several months," she wrote on social media. "I figured I might as well share some thoughts that I have about today. I know for us, it’s the last piece of the puzzle and all of us are exhaling after months in relief that it’s finally done."
She continued, "My biggest thoughts go out to all the victims. Even though for us it might be a little bit of closure for all of us that are on the outside, but it’s gonna be life long for them, for Josh’s kids.”