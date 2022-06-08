Josh Duggar's past is coming back to haunt him. OnlyFans model Karlie Brooks recently claimed that the TLC alum, 34, paid her to have sex — and he even asked her to dress up like a child when they were in the bedroom.

“Speaking of Josh Duggar, I am ashamed to say this, but I have slept with him a few years ago when the whole Ashley Madison scandal came out,” she said in a since-deleted clip, which was apparently shared on TikTok, The Sun reported.

Brooks, 26, claimed that she first met Duggar in 2015. “I was one of the women that slept with Josh during that time and just hearing everything that has gone down with him makes me absolutely sick,” Brooks said. “[Duggar] paid me a generous — a really good amount of money. But, yeah, I slept with Josh Duggar.”