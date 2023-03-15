Hoda Kotb Is 'Ready' For A New Romance, But She Refuses To 'Sign Up For Dating Apps,' Spills Source
Hoda Kotb is now "ready" to start dating again after she and Joel Schiffman ended their engagement in January 2022 — but since the star hadn't been single since she and her ex hit it off in 2013, the Today anchor is reportedly looking to her pals for some assistance!
"She's not signing up for dating apps, but she's making it clear to friends she would like to meet Mr. Right," source dished to Radar, claiming Kathie Lee Gifford and Maria Shriver are both up to the task.
"Katie Lee has found love again and Maria Shriver is happy with her man," the source pointed out. "They're helping Hoda because clearly what she's doing so far hasn't worked."
Kotb, 58, feels optimistic about meeting potential suitors since both of her girlfriends managed to meet a great guy later in life.
Though the NBC staple may not have a checklist as to what she's looking for, the right man definitely has to like kids, as she and Schiffman, 64, are still co-parenting the two girls she adopted, Haley, 6, and Hope, 3.
Despite parting ways, the two remained amicable to take care of their daughters.
"We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays," she explained in an interview earlier this year. "We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us."
"The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’" added the mom-of-two. "And that’s what we have. So they enjoy spending time with their dad and they enjoy spending time with me and everybody on my side. So it’s been really good [and] we have a nice mix."
The exes recently banded together when Hope was hospitalized in the ICU, a scare that prompted the broadcaster to take a two-week hiatus from her morning show. Fortunately, the toddler made a full recovery, with Kotb returning to the series on March 6.
"I’m so grateful she’s home," she declared of the tot. "We are watching her closely. I am just so happy."