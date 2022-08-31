Love Is In The Air! Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals She Has A 'Very Special' New Man In Her Life

Aside from embracing her new environment, the star has a new man in her life, someone she called "very special." However, fans shouldn't expect to see him on social media, as she noted of her new romance, "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special."

KATHY LEE GIFFORD SAYS SHE'S 'SURPRISED' SON CODY NAMED HIS BABY AFTER HIS LATE FATHER: 'HE'S NEVER GOTTEN OVER THE LOSS'

Though she intends to keep her beau's identity a secret, she's more than happy to talk about her children's love lives. She finds joy in knowing that both her daughter, Cassidy, 29, and her son Cody, 32, have found their perfect match, gushing, "I'm just so grateful that my children married in deep love for their life partner."