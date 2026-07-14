Who Is Lindsey Graham's Sister? Everything to Know About Interim Senator Darline Graham Nordone

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Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, is stepping up to serve the remainder of his Senate term. On July 12, Graham's office confirmed the U.S. senator died on the night of July 11 from "a brief and sudden illness." He was 71. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement continued. The office of the Washington, D.C., chief medical examiner said Graham died of an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, though the death certificate will be "PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death." Following Graham's passing, attention turned to Nordone, who was appointed to fill his Senate seat through the end of the term in January 2027.

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Darline Graham Nordone Is Lindsey Graham's Sister

Source: Darline Graham Nordone/Facebook Darline Graham Nordone has been named the interim senator after her brother's death.

The siblings were raised by their parents, F.J. Graham and Millie Graham, in Central, S.C. They lived in a one-room house behind their parents' Sanitary Café, a restaurant, bar, pool room and liquor store on Main Street. F.J. and Millie died within 15 months of each other while Lindsey was studying at the University of South California. Lindsey soon became Darline's legal guardian, which enabled her to receive military benefits when he joined the Air Force as a military lawyer. "I can remember the day my father passed away, standing in that house absolutely scared to death," she shared when her brother announced his presidential bid in 2016. "Lindsey wrapped his arms around me and promised me that he would always be there for me and always take care of me." Darline also told CNN's Dana Bash at the time, "Even when my parents were alive, they worked really long, hard hours running a small business. So even then, he was a caregiver to me." When asked who would be his first lady, Lindsey said Darline "could play that role if necessary."

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Darline Graham Nordone Serves on the South Carolina Commission for the Blind

Source: Darline Graham Nordone/Facebook Lindsey Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71.

Unlike Lindsey, Darline had never held political office before her appointment as interim senator. In 2019, she began serving as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind after working at Clemson University and for two South Carolina state agencies. She also worked as a business services and communications director at the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department. In addition, she is president-elect of the National Council of State Agencies for the Blind and serves on South Carolina's Workforce Development Board. Darline holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling.

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Darline Graham Nordone Is Married and Has 2 Daughters

Source: Darline Graham Nordone/Facebook Lindsey Graham's preliminary cause of death is listed as an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Darline and her husband, Larry Nordone, live in Lexington, S.C., with their two daughters. They have one grandson.

Darline Graham Nordone Has Been Appointed to Fill Lindsey Graham's Senate Seat After His Death

Source: ABC News/YouTube Lindsey Graham's Senate term ends on January 3, 2027.