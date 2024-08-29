Donald Trump Urges Dana Bash to 'Expose' Kamala Harris as 'Totally Inept' in Latest Rant
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, are scheduled to join CNN's Dana Bash for the first major television interview of their campaign on Thursday, August 29.
That same day, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and claimed Bash would have a "chance at greatness" if she didn't go easy on them.
"If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate," he wrote on the conservative social media platform. "How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???"
He also insisted the interview should not include Walz, arguing the Minnesota governor would only be there to "help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles."
"Dana and Jake [Tapper] were fair, but firm, in my CNN Debate with Crooked Joe. This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country. Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!!" he concluded.
In the lead-up to the interview, which is scheduled to air at 9 P.M. E.T. on Thursday, the 78-year-old also ranted that Harris was "killing the American economy" while serving in the current administration as VP.
"The new Jobs Report shows Employment among Native-born American Workers fell by 1.21 Million in the past 12 months, while Employment for Foreign born Workers, mostly Illegals, SKYROCKETED by 1.27 Million," he wrote.
Trump's call for Bash and CNN to go hard at Harris and Walz in their upcoming interview comes as he continues to slam ABC News for their tough coverage of him.
"I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan [Karl's] ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" he penned via Truth Social this week, referring to the upcoming September 10 debate.
"Will panelist Donna Brazile give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise," he said. "Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!"
The following day, Trump got a couple more jabs in at the network, when he confirmed they'd reached an agreement and the debate would be "broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business."