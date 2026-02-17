Who Is Robert Duvall's Widow? Meet Luciana Pedraza, the Late Actor's Wife of Over 2 Decades

Robert Duvall remained married to his wife of more than 20 years, Luciana Pedraza, from 2005 until his death on February 15.

In a November 2012 interview with The Argentina Independent, the Oscar-winning actor said Pedraza was born in Salta but grew up in Jujuy.

"She used to be enamored and intoxicated with trips to the big city of Buenos Aires with her sisters to stay with her grandmother," he added.

Duvall also told Esquire he met his wife in the capital.

"The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would've met her," he said in the December 2010 interview.

The couple previously opened up about their first meeting while speaking to The Austin Chronicle in March 2003.

"On the street. She approached me," said The Godfather actor.

Pedraza added, "I didn't want to, but my friends said, 'Go invite him to our party. He loves the tango.' So we walked around the block and talked. I said, 'Mr. Duvall, here's my card. If you wanna come to this party, my friends would love to have you,' with no expectations. And he came."

She revealed she did not know who Duvall was, though he reportedly thought she was lying.

"He was Bobby. And still, to me, he is just Bobby. And then I saw him working on The Apostle, and saw some of his other films, and I was able to admire his work," she continued.