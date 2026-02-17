Who Is Robert Duvall's Widow? Meet Luciana Pedraza, the Late Actor's Wife of Over 2 Decades
Feb. 17 2026, Updated 8:25 a.m. ET
Luciana Pedraza Is From Argentina
Robert Duvall spent the rest of his life loving his wife of more than 20 years, Luciana Pedraza.
In a November 2012 interview with The Argentina Independent, the Oscar-winning actor said Pedraza was born in Salta but grew up in Jujuy.
"She used to be enamored and intoxicated with trips to the big city of Buenos Aires with her sisters to stay with her grandmother," he added.
Duvall also told Esquire he met his wife in the capital.
"The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would've met her," he said in the December 2010 interview.
The couple previously opened up about their first meeting while speaking to The Austin Chronicle in March 2003.
"On the street. She approached me," said The Godfather actor.
Pedraza added, "I didn't want to, but my friends said, 'Go invite him to our party. He loves the tango.' So we walked around the block and talked. I said, 'Mr. Duvall, here's my card. If you wanna come to this party, my friends would love to have you,' with no expectations. And he came."
She revealed she did not know who Duvall was, though he reportedly thought she was lying.
"He was Bobby. And still, to me, he is just Bobby. And then I saw him working on The Apostle, and saw some of his other films, and I was able to admire his work," she continued.
Luciana Pedraza Is an Actress and Director
Not long after they met, Duvall gave Pedraza her first role in one of his films.
"[Francis Ford] Coppola wanted to know why she hadn't acted before," he told The Argentina Independent. "Acting students stop her on the street and say, 'My acting teachers said I should go see you to study acting, see what you did in that movie.'"
Pedraza also has credits in several other films including This Is Your Life, Wild Horses and Assassination Tango. She also directed and starred in the film Portrait of Billy Joe.
Luciana Pedraza Is Committed to Philanthropy
In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Pedraza is actively committed to charitable causes.
In 2011, they founded The Robert Duvall Children's Fund, which Duvall said was Pedraza's "doing."
"We do it on our own level," the Playhouse 90 said of their philanthropic work. "When you see the reward of things being done it's really nice you know, and her father Luciano helps with building homes in Argentina with the money that comes in."
Luciana Pedraza and Robert Duvall Shared a Love of Tango
When he was not acting and making films, Duvall enjoyed his hobby — dancing tango — after he was introduced to it in New York.
He also raved about his wife's dancing skills, telling The Argentina Independent Pedraza "could dance professionally" if she wanted to.
"She's very elegant when she dances, which is a word that's used in Argentina a lot," he said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Luciana Pedraza and Robert Duvall Had a 41-Year Age Gap
Duvall and Pedraza were both born on January 5, more than 40 years apart.
"She's much younger than I am," he told The Washington Post in August 2010, adding, "When I met her father he said, 'I don't know whether to call you father or son!'"
In addition, Duvall admitted to Esquire he was "a little concerned about being with a much younger woman at first."
Luciana Pedraza and Robert Duvall Had a 41-Year Age Gap
Before marrying Pedraza, Duvall had gone through three divorces.
The Joe Kidd actor was first married to Barbara Benjamin from 1964 to 1975. Then, in 1982, he married Gail Youngs but ended their union in 1985.
Duvall wed his third wife, Sharon Brophy, in 1991. They called it quits in 1995.
Luciana Pedraza and Robert Duvall Did Not Have Children Together
Duvall never had children despite being married four times.
"I guess I'm shooting blanks," he joked in a 2007 issue of Details magazine. "(I've tried) with a lot of different women, in and out of marriage. I thought of adoption, but (my wife and I) haven't yet."
Luciana Pedraza Announced Robert Duvall's Death
Duvall died peacefully at his home in Middelburg, Va., on February 15 at the age of 95, Pedraza said in a social media statement on February 16.
"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote. "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything."
Pedraza continued, "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."