Who Is Megan Kerrigan Byron? Meet Astronomer CEO Andy's Wife After Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal
Megan Kerrigan Byron woke up to countless messages on her social profiles after a viral video caught her husband, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, in the arms of his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, on a Coldplay kiss-cam.
Now, fans are eager to learn more about Andy’s wife after his alleged workplace affair made headlines.
Who Is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron?
Megan and Andy live in a small town outside of Foxborough, Mass., where Coldplay performed at Gillette Stadium on July 15 and 16, according to Newsweek. The pair reportedly shares two children and owns a home worth more than $1-million via a trust, per Men’s Journal.
Megan Kerrigan Byron Deactivated Her Social Media Accounts
Not much is known about Megan, who deactivated her social media accounts shortly after the scandal broke, as her pages had been flooded with supportive messages from people rallying behind her amid the public affair.
“It's so much worse seeing she's obviously a [kind] person and a doting mother,” one comment read, per Newsweek. “You don't deserve this.”
However, it was reported that she scrubbed the last name “Byron” off her Facebook account before it was deleted.
What Happened to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at the Coldplay Concert?
Andy found himself at the center of a scandal after attending a Coldplay concert with his alleged mistress and coworker on July 16. During the show, cameras panned to the crowd and caught a cozy moment of Andy hugging Kristin from behind. But as soon as they realized they were on the jumbotron, the pair — who were later identified as work colleagues — pulled apart and ducked out of frame.
“Ooh look at these two,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said as the couple disappeared offscreen. “Whoa, okay! Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.”
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Began Working Together in November 2024
The moment may have been brief, but the couple was swiftly identified as the clip racked up over 23 million views within just 24 hours.
Byron and Cabot appear to work closely at Astronomer, an AI-based technology company valued at roughly $1.2 billion. Byron previously praised Cabot's November 2024 hiring, highlighting her “proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth.”