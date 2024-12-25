Who Is Daddy Yankee's Estranged Wife Mireddys González? 5 Things to Know
Mireddys González Met Daddy Yankee in High School
Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González's paths crossed when they were in high school. They started dating afterward, eventually exchanging vows.
Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González Wed in 1995
On March 20, 1995, the "Gasolina" hitmaker and González tied the knot.
In 2020, the mom-of-two marked their 25th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute, in which she called Daddy Yankee "every woman's dream husband."
Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González Share 2 Kids
Jesaaelys Ayala González, their first child, was born on June 18, 1996.
On May 26, 1998, the couple welcomed their second child, Jeremy Ayala González.
The King of Reggaeton's son penned a heartwarming message to mark the patriarch's birthday in 2020, calling Daddy Yankee "the best father in the world."
Jeremy added, "I am so proud of all your achievements, it is incredible to witness how you have shaped a culture & how you impact the world every time you make music."
Mireddys González Had Been Supportive of Daddy Yankee's Career
During her appearance on the "Las Más Perras" podcast, Mireddys expressed admiration for her husband and his work in the music industry.
"Behind him, next to him, I'm there, and that's what's important," she said.
But when Daddy Yankee announced a big move in his career in March 2022, Mireddys admitted she had "mixed feelings."
She wrote on Instagram, "I am HAPPY and SAD!!!! It is ironic that on a day like today, March 20 as we celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary, I hear you tell the WORLD that you are retiring from MUSIC that has been your passion for these last three decades. Soon it's your turn to say goodbye to the stage. You've enjoyed Daddy Yankee for so long, but now it's up to Raymond Ayala to enjoy what he's built."
Mireddys González Filed for Divorce From Daddy Yankee
In an Instagram Story update on December 2, Daddy Yankee revealed his wife of 29 years filed for divorce.
"With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life. After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys," his statement, written in Spanish, read.
He continued, "I respect Mireddys' decision. I appreciate the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority. This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process."
Daddy Yankee thanked everyone "who have accompanied us during this journey" and asked his followers for privacy amid their unfortunate split.