Who Is Daddy Yankee's Estranged Wife Mireddys González? 5 Things to Know

During her appearance on the "Las Más Perras" podcast, Mireddys expressed admiration for her husband and his work in the music industry.

"Behind him, next to him, I'm there, and that's what's important," she said.

But when Daddy Yankee announced a big move in his career in March 2022, Mireddys admitted she had "mixed feelings."

She wrote on Instagram, "I am HAPPY and SAD!!!! It is ironic that on a day like today, March 20 as we celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary, I hear you tell the WORLD that you are retiring from MUSIC that has been your passion for these last three decades. Soon it's your turn to say goodbye to the stage. You've enjoyed Daddy Yankee for so long, but now it's up to Raymond Ayala to enjoy what he's built."