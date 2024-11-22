Home > Breaking News > celeb splits BREAKING NEWS Messy Split: Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Files for Divorce Again as Exes Both Request Restraining Orders Against One Another Source: @popeofwelding/instagram; @officialbonnierotten/instagram Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce from Jesse James — again.

Jesse James is a single man again, as his wife, Bonnie Rotten, has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Rotten, 22, submitted paperwork to legally end her marriage and additionally requested a temporary restraining order against the West Coast Choppers founder — who filed for his own retraining order against the adult film star on Wednesday, November 20, in response to his now-estranged wife's actions, per a news publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BONNIEROTTEN/INSTAGRAM Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten both filed restraining orders against one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Rotten and James, 55, — who share son Bishop, 1 — both accused one another of domestic abuse in their respective court filings obtained by the news outlet. Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Hicks, claimed to the news outlet that James only accused her of abuse in response to her divorce filing as "part of his ongoing attempt to manipulate and gaslight me."

Article continues below advertisement

"For the safety and well-being of our child, I will not engage in litigating this matter in the press. I trust the legal process to address these issues appropriately and respectfully ask for privacy during this time," she continued. In Wednesday’s request for a restraining order, James alleged Rotten once attempted to attack him and break his finger. He also accused her of poking a hole in his neck with her fingernail and kicking him from behind during separate intense arguments.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BONNIEROTTEN/INSTAGRAM Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten share son Bishop.

Article continues below advertisement

James — who tied the knot with the adult film star in June 2022 — claimed Rotten broke his wrist and dislocated his thumb as a result of kicking him. The Monster’s Garage star asked the court to require Rotten stay 100 feet away from both him and their son, Bishop, until a child custody hearing is held.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Rotten accused James in her restraining order of being physically violent with her during their relationship, claiming he once slapped her across the face. During another altercation, Rotten alleged James punched her in the throat.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BONNIEROTTEN/INSTAGRAM Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten tied the knot in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Rotten has filed for divorce from James. The fetish model previously pulled the plug on her marriage twice in December 2022 and shared updates about her on-again, off-again marriage via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"The past week has been a pretty terrible week on all accounts … I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media," she shared online at the time. "Yes I filed for divorce … the next day I filed a non suit to stop the divorce." She continued: "I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. In his defense and the reason I am back home is that he didn’t say anything inappropriate."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten accused each other of physical abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

"He didn’t talk about ‘having s-- or meeting up with anyone.’ That’s why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in. Everything was blown out of proportion to a degree that it didn’t need to go. … I would like to have peace in this time as I work on my relationship with my husband," she added. "There’s nothing more to it. I’m pregnant and I would like to be able to focus on that without the stress of the outside world making it more difficult to have a healthy pregnancy," Rotten ranted, though she ultimately ended up filing for divorce again two days later before changing her mind for the second time.