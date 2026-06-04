Who Is Nick Bilton? Everything to Know About the New '60 Minutes' Executive Producer After Host Scott Pelley's Firing

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Nick Bilton Is a Journalist

Source: @chrystabilton/Instagram Scott Pelley reportedly clashed with the new '60 Minutes' executive producer.

Before taking the helm at 60 Minutes, Nick Bilton had already made a name for himself as a journalist and author. Born in Darlington, England, Bilton went on to build an impressive career in the U.S. After relocating, he joined The New York Times as a design editor and a researcher from 2003 to 2016. He also served as a technology columnist and the lead writer for the publication's Bits blog. After leaving The New York Times in 2016, Bilton began a new chapter at Vanity Fair as a special correspondent, writing features and columns. "Known for probing the most talked-about issues of our time, Bilton specializes in creating thought-provoking nonfiction content across a multitude of mediums," his About page reads. "He has produced several documentaries, scripted television shows, feature films, two New York Times-bestselling nonfiction books, and a Webby Award-winning podcast.​"

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Nick Bilton Is Also a Screenwriter and Filmmaker

Source: @chrystabilton/Instagram Nick Bilton replaced '60 Minutes' longtime producer Tanya Simon.

Bilton has also worked as a screenwriter and filmmaker while expanding his journalism career. He wrote and directed the 2021 documentary Fake Famous and later joined the writing staff of Sam Levinson's The Idol. His producer credits include The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Ashley Madison: S--, Lies & Scandal and Biggest Heist Ever. In 2025, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Bilton was writing the script for Martin Scorsese's new crime movie, which would star Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

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Nick Bilton Is Married and a Father-of-Two

Source: @chrystabilton/Instagram Nick Bilton shares two children with his wife, Chrysta Bilton.

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The 60 Minutes executive producer has been married to his wife, Chrysta Bilton, for more than a decade. She confirmed their engagement in an October 2014 Instagram post. Nick and Chrysta share two children: Somerset (born in 2015) and Emerson (born in 2017).

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Nick Bilton Was Named the New Executive Producer of '60 Minutes'

Source: @nickbilton/Instagram Nick Bilton's appointment was announced on May 28.

On May 28, CBS News announced Nick as executive producer of its flagship news magazine program. "You have these platforms, where there are blogs and podcasts and so on, that don't necessarily do original reporting," he told Axios. "Some of them do, but a lot of them don't. They don't ask tough questions in interviews." Nick added, "That is to me what 60 Minutes represents and it's what the founding of the show is about, and it's what I really want to focus on." He also told the outlet that his goal is to bring in "new ways of telling stories" that can "bring the show into the 21st century in a new and exciting way." "What's really exciting to me is I get to take over this institution that has so much untapped potential, where we can be telling stories — not just on Sunday night at 7 o'clock — but on Monday and Tuesday, on Wednesday and Thursday, and so on, and in so many different formats," Nick continued. Meanwhile, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss called Nick "one of the most entrepreneurial journalists of our time and the perfect leader for one of the most entrepreneurial news brands of all time."

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How Nick Bilton's Appointment Became Linked to Scott Pelley's Firing

Source: MEGA; @chrystabilton/Instagram Nick Bilton sent a memo to '60 Minutes' staff, saying he's here 'to lead this show, not preserve it under glass.'