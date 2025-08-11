Heartbreak in Hollywood: Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2025
Here's the rundown of stars from the world of acting, music and reality TV whose love stories ended in 2025.
JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez
Love Island USA alumni JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez ended their relationship on July 27, according to TMZ. Rodriguez initiated the breakup, prompting Craig to unfollow him on Instagram and remove any traces of their relationship from her account. The couple fell in love during Season 6 of the show, becoming official in August 2024.
Michelle Lally and Aaron Nosler
After a year-long relationship, The Valley star Michelle Lally and Aaron Nosler have reportedly split.
Sources revealed on July 24 that Lally is "in the process of moving out" of Nosler's home. With a busy filming schedule for Season 3 of her Bravo series, Lally is focused on her daughter and self-care as she starts fresh.
Brittany Wisniewski and Mod Sun
Brittany Wisniewski confirmed her breakup with Mod Sun after five months of dating in a statement to People on July 23.
"Just to clear the air, Mod and I have gone our separate ways," Wisniewski stated.
She noted that distance played a role in their split and that she was looking forward to new dating opportunities. They initially connected in November 2024.
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff announced the end of his engagement to Caryn Chandler on July 22. He took to Instagram to share their decision to "part ways," emphasizing their amicable relationship and gratitude for their shared memories.
Roloff began dating Chandler in March 2017 and proposed six years later.
Adam Lambert and Oliver Gliese
Sources revealed that Adam Lambert and Oliver Gliese quietly separated in June after more than two years together. The pair ended their relationship in an "amicable, clean, drama-free" way, according to TMZ.
Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera
Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, announced their split on July 18 after 13 years of marriage.
Dreyer shared via Instagram, "A few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."
The couple, who share three sons, continues to co-parent with mutual respect.
Jenelle Evans and David Eason
MTV's Jenelle Evans and David Eason finalized their divorce on July 11, following a year of separation. People reported that Evans cited their separation date as February 16, 2024, and held a divorce party at a New York strip club afterward.
LiAngelo Ball and Rashida Nicole
Former basketball player LiAngelo Ball filed for divorce from his pregnant wife, Rashida Nicole, on July 3 after a brief marriage. The dissolution came just a week after Nicole announced their pregnancy.
Lorenzo and Kenna Nicole Lamas
Actor Lorenzo Lamas filed for divorce from his wife, Kenna Nicole, on July 8, citing irreconcilable differences after less than two years of marriage. The couple married on a cruise ship in 2023.
Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani
Amy Luciani, formerly known as Amber Rose, filed for divorce from NBA star Dwight Howard just six months after they got married. The filing cited an "irretrievably broken" marriage.
Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott
Kailyn Lowry confirmed her breakup with Elijah Scott on the June 27 episode of the "Give Them Lala" podcast, explaining her strong reasons for leaving. The couple share three children and began dating in early 2022.
Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano
On July 3, Blac Chyna revealed that she and fiancé Derrick Milano had called off their engagement. The couple reaffirmed their love for each other but concluded that it was time to part ways.
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage, shared the couple, who confirmed their separation on July 2. They remain friends, according to their statement.
Post Malone and Christy Lee
Musician Post Malone and stylist Christy Lee reportedly ended their relationship on June 30. The split came roughly a month after they were last seen together.
- 30 Celebrity Couples Who Split This Year: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
- Hollywood Heartbreak! All Of The Celeb Couples Who Split This Summer
- Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, More Fan Favorite Celeb Couples Who Called It Quits In 2021: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after nine years together, with the breakup reported on June 25. Insiders claimed the couple had faced tension for months and that the split was long overdue.
Courtney Thorne-Smith and Roger Fishman
Courtney Thorne-Smith filed for divorce from Roger Fishman in late June after a three-year separation. The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.
Lili Ghalichi and Dara Mir
Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi filed for divorce from Dara Mir on June 20, listing their separation date as the day before.
Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa
The former couple announced their split on June 13, three months after Grant Ellis proposed during The Bachelor finale. Both revealed their decision to part ways with mutual respect.
Taron Egerton and Chloe Bennet
News broke on June 10 that Taron Egerton and Chloe Bennet ended their relationship. Specifics of the breakup remain unclear, but they were first seen together in late 2024.
Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran
Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran have reportedly parted ways amicably, as sources confirmed on June 10.
Scott and Kelley Wolf
After over two decades of marriage, Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley, announced their split on June 10. Kelley shared a heartfelt statement expressing their dedication to their children.
Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli
Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli's engagement ended after seven years together, with sources explaining that they remain friends.
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid
Kayla Reid revealed she and Ryan Lochte have split after seven years together. The realtor described the breakup as painful and challenging.
Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith
Fortune Feimster filed for divorce from Jacquelyn Smith on June 2, citing "irreconcilable differences” after four years of marriage.
Tommy Dorfman and Elise Williams
Tommy Dorfman filed for divorce from Elise Williams on May 16 after two years of marriage.
David Geffen and David Armstrong
David Geffen filed for divorce from David Armstrong in May after two years together, citing irreconcilable differences.
JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs
JoJo Siwa confirmed her split from Kath Ebbs on TikTok, revealing a change in her self-identity during her time on Celebrity Big Brother UK.
Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson
Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson reportedly ended their relationship after two years, according to sources.