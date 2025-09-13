Politics Whoopi Goldberg Blames 'Everyone' for Kamala Harris' 2024 Election Loss: ‘It's Everybody's Fault’ Source: The View/YouTube; Mega Whoopi Goldberg blamed ‘everyone’ for Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss during a candid discussion on ‘The View.’ OK! Staff Sept. 13 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

As the world looks back almost a year after the election, the 69-year-old actress shared insights about an excerpt from Harris’ new book, 107 Days. The book title refers to the time Harris had between President Joe Biden’s endorsement and the election day in November 2024. Goldberg noted that Harris pointed out, "Democrats were reckless to let President Biden and his wife, Jill, be the only ones deciding if he should run again," and that "some Democrats waged a smear campaign against her before she became the nominee." The Ghost star then asked her co-hosts for their thoughts on these revelations.

Conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who had previously criticized Biden, acknowledged Harris’ efforts, stating, "I did not have Kamala Harris taking the gloves off on my bingo card," adding that Harris was "set up to fail." Griffin emphasized that often, negative sentiments aimed at Harris went unchecked. Sara Haines responded appreciatively, lauding Harris for her ability to boost the morale of the public and comparing it to the hope that President Barack Obama embodied during his election.

Goldberg pointed out that Biden "messed up" during his debate against Trump, but maintained that the fallout would have been less severe had Democrats handled the matter privately. Despite acknowledging the inherent difficulties of the political landscape, Haines insisted, "This isn't an ego trip where someone gets credit and someone doesn't. You're a team, or you're not a team."

