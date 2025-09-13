or
Whoopi Goldberg Blames 'Everyone' for Kamala Harris' 2024 Election Loss: ‘It's Everybody's Fault’

Composite Photos of Kamala Harris and Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube; Mega

Whoopi Goldberg blamed ‘everyone’ for Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss during a candid discussion on ‘The View.’

Sept. 13 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back when it came to talking about Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss.

During a recent episode of The View, Goldberg voiced her frustration with the ongoing conversations surrounding Harris’ defeat to Donald Trump.

"It's everybody's fault" that Harris lost, Goldberg declared, reflecting on the former VP's upcoming book launch.

Photo of Kamala Harris and JD Vance
Source: Mega

Whoopi Goldberg discussed Kamala Harris’ book on a recent episode of ‘The View.’

As the world looks back almost a year after the election, the 69-year-old actress shared insights about an excerpt from Harris’ new book, 107 Days. The book title refers to the time Harris had between President Joe Biden’s endorsement and the election day in November 2024.

Goldberg noted that Harris pointed out, "Democrats were reckless to let President Biden and his wife, Jill, be the only ones deciding if he should run again," and that "some Democrats waged a smear campaign against her before she became the nominee."

The Ghost star then asked her co-hosts for their thoughts on these revelations.

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: The View/YouTube

Kamala Harris called Democrats 'reckless' for letting Joe Biden run for president again.

Conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who had previously criticized Biden, acknowledged Harris’ efforts, stating, "I did not have Kamala Harris taking the gloves off on my bingo card," adding that Harris was "set up to fail." Griffin emphasized that often, negative sentiments aimed at Harris went unchecked.

Sara Haines responded appreciatively, lauding Harris for her ability to boost the morale of the public and comparing it to the hope that President Barack Obama embodied during his election.

Whoopi Goldberg

Photo of Alyssa Farrah Griffin
Source: The View/YouTube

Alyssa Farah Griffin said Kamala Harris was ‘set up to fail’ during her candidacy.

Goldberg pointed out that Biden "messed up" during his debate against Trump, but maintained that the fallout would have been less severe had Democrats handled the matter privately.

Despite acknowledging the inherent difficulties of the political landscape, Haines insisted, "This isn't an ego trip where someone gets credit and someone doesn't. You're a team, or you're not a team."

Photo of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Source: Mega

Whoopi Goldberg said Democrats mishandled Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

Goldberg further elaborated, "You can't say that to a sitting president who's busting his a-- trying to keep everything going and moving," insisting there's no need for others to dwell on what went wrong. "People wanted to hear what they heard, they got what they wanted; I don't understand why we've got to relitigate it. It happened, and now we're all sitting in it."

Griffin added that voters should have more say in who runs for office. Leading up to the 2024 election, The View hosted an interview with Harris that many considered pivotal in her campaign.

