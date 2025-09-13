Whoopi Goldberg Blames 'Everyone' for Kamala Harris' 2024 Election Loss: ‘It's Everybody's Fault’
Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back when it came to talking about Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss.
During a recent episode of The View, Goldberg voiced her frustration with the ongoing conversations surrounding Harris’ defeat to Donald Trump.
"It's everybody's fault" that Harris lost, Goldberg declared, reflecting on the former VP's upcoming book launch.
As the world looks back almost a year after the election, the 69-year-old actress shared insights about an excerpt from Harris’ new book, 107 Days. The book title refers to the time Harris had between President Joe Biden’s endorsement and the election day in November 2024.
Goldberg noted that Harris pointed out, "Democrats were reckless to let President Biden and his wife, Jill, be the only ones deciding if he should run again," and that "some Democrats waged a smear campaign against her before she became the nominee."
The Ghost star then asked her co-hosts for their thoughts on these revelations.
Conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who had previously criticized Biden, acknowledged Harris’ efforts, stating, "I did not have Kamala Harris taking the gloves off on my bingo card," adding that Harris was "set up to fail." Griffin emphasized that often, negative sentiments aimed at Harris went unchecked.
Sara Haines responded appreciatively, lauding Harris for her ability to boost the morale of the public and comparing it to the hope that President Barack Obama embodied during his election.
Goldberg pointed out that Biden "messed up" during his debate against Trump, but maintained that the fallout would have been less severe had Democrats handled the matter privately.
Despite acknowledging the inherent difficulties of the political landscape, Haines insisted, "This isn't an ego trip where someone gets credit and someone doesn't. You're a team, or you're not a team."
Goldberg further elaborated, "You can't say that to a sitting president who's busting his a-- trying to keep everything going and moving," insisting there's no need for others to dwell on what went wrong. "People wanted to hear what they heard, they got what they wanted; I don't understand why we've got to relitigate it. It happened, and now we're all sitting in it."
Griffin added that voters should have more say in who runs for office. Leading up to the 2024 election, The View hosted an interview with Harris that many considered pivotal in her campaign.