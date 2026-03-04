Whoopi Goldberg Defends Bill Clinton on 'The View' After His Jeffrey Epstein Deposition Despite Men's Past Friendship
March 4 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg came to Bill Clinton's defense after he testified over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, February 27.
The co-hosts of The View discussed his deposition on the Tuesday, March 3, episode of the talk show.
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Bill Clinton
"You know, say what you want about the Clintons. Have any of the women or has anything in those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?" asked the actress.
Her co-hosts highlighted a viral photo included in the Epstein files, which showed the former president relaxing in a hot tub with a woman whose face was blocked out, as well as Clinton's documented travels on the financier's plane.
"But my question is, has he been accused by any of the accusers?" the EGOT winner emphasized.
Have Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Ever Accused Bill Clinton of Any Wrongdoing?
Her colleagues said no to her inquiry.
"Have any of the women come out and said, 'This is what Bill Clinton did,'" she asked again, to which Sunny Hostin replied, "No."
"So what were they looking [for]? Because... what I don’t understand is, they had access to all the information..." Goldberg said of the committee who subpoenaed him.
Sunny Hostin Targets the Trumps
"I think it was clearly partisan," Hostin responded. "You had someone like Les Wexner who testified before the House Oversight Committee and yet not one single Republican showed up for that, yet every Republican showed up for this."
She added that The New York Times recently revealed there were over 5,300 files containing "38,000 references" to Donald Trump, his wife Melania and the president's Mar-a-Lago property in the files — though the first couple has never been ordered to testify before the committee.
"So if anyone should be called in front of this House Oversight Committee, I want to see President Trump," Hostin continued. "I want to see First Lady Melania, I want to see Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick."
(Lutnick was caught lying about his relationship with Epstein.)
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Felt Bill Clinton Showed His 'Humanity'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who was a guest co-host on the episode, also surprisingly praised Clinton, noting he sounded "human" during his deposition.
"I do think it's important to hear his voice in there," she said of the deposition videos. "When they're there, he's saying, looking back on it, yeah, I do feel sorry [for the victims]. I think we saw a bit of humanity and I hope the focus can go back to the victims."