Whoopi Goldberg Defends Bill Clinton on 'The View' After His Jeffrey Epstein Deposition Despite Men's Past Friendship

Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Bill Clinton

Source: @theview/youtube Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that none of Jeffrey Epstein's victims have accused Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing.

"You know, say what you want about the Clintons. Have any of the women or has anything in those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?" asked the actress. Her co-hosts highlighted a viral photo included in the Epstein files, which showed the former president relaxing in a hot tub with a woman whose face was blocked out, as well as Clinton's documented travels on the financier's plane. "But my question is, has he been accused by any of the accusers?" the EGOT winner emphasized.

Have Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Ever Accused Bill Clinton of Any Wrongdoing?

Source: @gopoversight/x During his testimony, Bill Clinton swore he 'did nothing wrong' and was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's s-- crimes.

Her colleagues said no to her inquiry. "Have any of the women come out and said, 'This is what Bill Clinton did,'" she asked again, to which Sunny Hostin replied, "No." "So what were they looking [for]? Because... what I don’t understand is, they had access to all the information..." Goldberg said of the committee who subpoenaed him.

Sunny Hostin Targets the Trumps

Whoopi Goldberg came to Bill Clinton's defense after he testified over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, February 27. Link below for details. (🎥: YOUTUBE)https://t.co/7KYczVOmmI pic.twitter.com/QsQgGjlJFK — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 4, 2026 Source: @OKMagazine/x Bill Clinton testified on Friday, February 27.

"I think it was clearly partisan," Hostin responded. "You had someone like Les Wexner who testified before the House Oversight Committee and yet not one single Republican showed up for that, yet every Republican showed up for this." She added that The New York Times recently revealed there were over 5,300 files containing "38,000 references" to Donald Trump, his wife Melania and the president's Mar-a-Lago property in the files — though the first couple has never been ordered to testify before the committee.

Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin wants Donald and Melania Trump to testify before the committee.

"So if anyone should be called in front of this House Oversight Committee, I want to see President Trump," Hostin continued. "I want to see First Lady Melania, I want to see Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick." (Lutnick was caught lying about his relationship with Epstein.)

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Felt Bill Clinton Showed His 'Humanity'

Source: @theview/youtube Elisabeth Hasselbeck thought Bill Clinton showed his 'humanity' during his testimony.